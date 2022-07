Adele is back baby! On July 1, the British pop star performed a show in Hyde Park, London, UK, which marked her first public performance in five years. To our surprise, standing in a VIP section together was none other than her boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul, and her ex-husband, Simon Konecki. Their son Angelo, 9, was also in attendance, the singer herself told the crowd during her show, which also marked her first major gig since the release of her 30 "divorce" album.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO