What's happened to the 2022-23 FA Cup TV fixtures thread?

By lufcfan1998 Posts:
 4 days ago

I'm asking because I can't find it anywhere (not even through...

Daily Mail

Brice Samba is 'set to leave Nottingham Forest after agreeing a £4.3m move to Ligue 1 side Lens'... just months after helping Forest end their 23-year wait to return to the Premier League

Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Brice Samba is set to leave the newly-promoted Premier League side for Ligue 1 outfit Lens on a deal worth a reported £4.3million. French outlet L'Equipe reported that the player was close to the move, with the finer details of the £4.3m deal being discussed by the two clubs and a deal is expected to be announced soon, subject to a medical.
Why everyone quit Britain's Got Talent

Britain's Got Talent, as the name suggests, has showcased talent from the mundane to the extraordinary from up and down the country since its debut in 2007. The ITV show has churned out stars such as Paul Potts, Susan Boyle and Diversity, and although it may not be as popular as it once was, it remains a British TV staple.
David Flett's Football Betting Thread 22/23 season

1st July and seems so long since we have any football betting well about two weeks. Over the next few days the beginning of the womens euros , European qualifiers beginning and Scottish league cup next week. Another long season for the pause with the World Cup where we will...
Kenny Everett on the new That's TV channel!

Wow! This is a wonderful edition! Great to see him do his stuff - so animated, camp and OTT! (Admittedly the Captain Kremmen now looks a tad clichéd though). A chance to see all those bygone music artists too!. I looked at the day's programme schedule - went rapidly...
