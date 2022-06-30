Over 100 medical students to take part in white coat ceremony

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The UTRGV School of Medicine announced their Class of 2024 and 2026 will participate in the annual white coat celebration.

According to the university, a total of 117 medical students will receive their white coats on July 2.

The Class of 2024, which did not celebrate in person due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, will join the Class of 2026.

University officials said during the ceremony, students will commit to their future of becoming doctors before their friends and family with the recitation of the Hippocratic Oath and the donning of their white coats.

“We are extremely excited to officially welcome both classes to our UTRGV School of Medicine family,” said Dr. Michael B. Hocker, UTRGV School of Medicine dean and senior vice president for UT Health RGV. “The white coat ceremony is a beautiful tradition that cements their commitment to learning and practicing ethical medicine in the years to come.”

“I am so excited to get my white coat. I’ve wanted to be a doctor for as long as I can remember and have worked so hard to get here. As I start medical school, I hope to learn and retain as much as possible so I can be the best physician for my future patients. More importantly, I hope to develop the skills necessary to earn my patients’ trust and become a provider they can rely on,” said Briana DiGrazia, a member of the Class of 2026.

The ceremony will take place at the UTRGV Performing Arts Complex on Saturday, July 2 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information on the ceremony, CLICK HERE .

