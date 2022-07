Few belongings remain at a "tent city" in Akron after the land owner who let unhoused people camp there closed down the encampment this week. About 10 people have moved their tents elsewhere in the city, said Sage Lewis, the property owner. Most of them went “back into the woods” because some homeless shelters in the area are full, and many of the individuals are hesitant to go to them, Lewis said.

AKRON, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO