Removing Friction from the Crypto Ecosystem

Four years after dropping out from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Suji Yan pinned a tweet to his profile in an unlikely moment of triumph. The tweet was for the Web3 Drop Out Scholarship, an effort Yan founded that offers $50,000 to people who leave big companies or universities to enter Web3. If that sounds a little like the Thiel Fellowship created by billionaire Peter Thiel, which provides university dropouts with $100,000 over two years to pursue other work, that’s because it is.
