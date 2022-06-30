ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Removing Friction from the Crypto Ecosystem

 4 days ago

There is a lot of friction in the crypto ecosystem. And whether it's fiat on/off...

www.coindesk.com

CoinDesk

Crypto marketplace WonderFi (WNDR) closed its $30 million acquisition of Canadian crypto trading platform Coinberry on Monday after being admitted to trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange last week. The shares rose over 9% at the open. The deal was approved by Competition Bureau Canada, Ontario Securities Commission and other...
CoinDesk

Solana-based liquidity protocol Crema Finance had more than $8.78 million worth of cryptocurrencies stolen from its platform in an attack over the weekend, developers said in a tweet. Crema said it had suspended its smart contract after the exploit. The protocol allows liquidity providers to set specific price ranges, add...
CoinDesk

Hong Kong-listed software firm Meitu (1357) likely lost RMB 274.9 million to RMB 349.9 million ($41.1 million to $52.3 million) in the first half of 2022, mostly due to a fall in the value of its crypto holdings. The firm's losses almost doubled, a 99.6% to 154.1% increase, compared to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinDesk

American-Israeli crypto lender Celsius laid off some 150 employees as it battles a financial crisis that saw it halt customer withdrawals last month, Calcalist reported over the weekend. The firm has about 650 staff members listed on LinkedIn, including executives, meaning 23% of the company was affected. The layoffs come...
CoinDesk

Bitcoin extended its recovery to over $19,000 in European hours Monday after a weekend that saw major cryptocurrencies put up only moderate gains. Ether (ETH) rose 5% in the past 24 hours to trade above $1,100. Solana's SOL and Cardano's ADA each added about 4%, while XRP and BNB gained over 3.5%. Market capitalization increased some 2.3%, CoinGecko data showed.
CoinDesk

Good morning, and welcome to First Mover. I'm Lyllah Ledesma, here to take you through the latest in crypto markets, news and insights. Price Point: BTC remains below $20K and Argentinians are buying stablecoins more than normal as their economy minister resigned over the weekend. Market Moves: Solana DeFi...
CoinDesk

Prices: Bitcoin holds its new support over $19K; other cryptos are flat in weekend trading. Insights: The Monetary Authority of Singapore's reprimand of crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital may only be a first step. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and...
CoinDesk

Hard Times in Crypto: the Unintended Consequences of Going Public

Happy Fourth of July to all who celebrate! Hope you're lucky enough to have time off. Spend some of it doing something you love. This is the last of a three-part newsletter series about the risks facing crypto right now. Here are the three topics this newsletter series covers.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Voyager Digital Temporarily Suspends All Trading, Withdrawals and Deposits

Crypto broker Voyager Digital (VYGVF) is temporarily suspending all trading, deposits, withdrawals and loyalty rewards, the company announced Friday. Even the Voyager-issued debit card will stop working for owners. The changes were effective as of 2 p.m. ET. "This was a tremendously difficult decision, but we believe it is the...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Half of Latin Americans Have Used Cryptocurrencies, Mastercard Survey Shows

In Latin America, 51% of consumers have made at least one transaction with cryptocurrencies, according to a survey conducted by Mastercard (MA). The study entitled "New Payments Index 2022," also showed that more than a third of Latin Americans said they have made an everyday purchase with a stablecoin. By comparison Mastercard said just 11% of those responding worldwide, reported having made a purchase using a digital asset.
ECONOMY
CoinDesk

NFT Platforms Should Be Caught by EU Money-Laundering Overhaul, Lawmakers Say

NFT trading platforms should be made subject to European Union anti-money laundering (AML) laws, members of the European Parliament have said in proposed amendments to the legislation published Monday. Lawmakers from the Green Party and socialist representatives also appear to favor including self-managed crypto wallets and decentralized finance under a...
EUROPE
CoinDesk

What Traders Are Saying About Bitcoin's Biggest Monthly Loss in 11 Years

Bitcoin slid almost 38% in June to record its second-biggest monthly loss since its debut in 2009. It traded over $31,000 on June 1 and dropped to as low as $17,700 mid-month, before recovering and ending the month at $19,209, according to CoinGecko data. The monthly decline is second only...
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

Custodia Bank's CEO Says Bad Actors and Regulators Caused Crypto Crash

The crypto crash was foreseeable, Custodia Bank CEO Caitlin Long said on CoinDesk TV's "All About Bitcoin.". The signs of leveraging bitcoin and cryptocurrencies have been around since 2018, Long said Thursday, and while she wishes the lesson of leveraging digital assets had been heeded, regulators are still to blame for not cracking down on bad actors sooner and for not approving good companies and products in the industry.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Polkadot Builder Parity Technologies Adds 3 Execs to Leadership Team

Parity Technologies, the firm building the Polkadot and Kusama blockchain ecosystems, has added three senior hires to round out its leadership team, alongside founder and CEO Gavin Wood. The new executives joining Parity are Eran Barak as chief operating officer (COO), Peter Ruchatz as chief marketing officer (CMO) and Fahmi...
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

Market Wrap: Bitcoin Suffers Its Worst Month Since 2011

Hi, I'm Helene Braun, here to take you through the day's crypto market highlights and news. June was tough for crypto markets. Bitcoin (BTC) saw its biggest monthly price drop since 2011, 37.3%. Ether (ETH) was down 45% last month. The declines resulted largely from a range of macroeconomic problems...
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

The Crypto CEO Who Doesn't Want the Job

Four years after dropping out from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Suji Yan pinned a tweet to his profile in an unlikely moment of triumph. The tweet was for the Web3 Drop Out Scholarship, an effort Yan founded that offers $50,000 to people who leave big companies or universities to enter Web3. If that sounds a little like the Thiel Fellowship created by billionaire Peter Thiel, which provides university dropouts with $100,000 over two years to pursue other work, that's because it is.
ECONOMY
CoinDesk

Grayscale 'GBTC Discount' Widens After SEC Bitcoin ETF Rejection

A key crypto market metric known as the "Grayscale discount" is widening after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rejected an application to convert the world's biggest bitcoin fund into an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The shares of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) are now trading at a 31% discount to...
STOCKS

