Grafton, IL

Fireworks weekend starts Saturday

By Dylan Suttles
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GRAFTON - Grafton will set off their annual fireworks from 9:15-9:45 p.m. Saturday, July 2 at Lighthouse Park. View spectacular light displays over the Mississippi River while you dine at downtown restaurants or during your stay at guesthouses along the river. Spend the long weekend in Grafton where there is...

www.thetelegraph.com

The Telegraph

Danny Kalaher performs at Fast Eddie's Tuesday

ALTON - Danny Kalaher will give an acoustic performance at Fast Eddie's Bon Air, 1530 E. 4th St., at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 5. Kalaher has been a professional musician for over 20 years. Playing professionally since he was 14 yrs old, he is extremely skilled. His voice ranges from Daughtry to Journey and his vocal harmonies are unmatched. He has opened up for many national acts across the nation. and has graced the stage in Cancun at the Hard Rock Casino multiple times.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Young Ladies summer camp starts Wednesday

EDWARDSVILLE - The 1820 Col. Benjamin Stephenson House, 409 S. Buchanan St., will host Mrs. Lucy's Academy for Young Ladies from July 6-8 starting 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 6. Young ladies attending this summer camp will discover what it was like to be a real American girl in 1820. Participants dress in reproduction clothing similar to styles worn in the early 1800s. At the end of the camp, a tea party will be hosted by participants for their mother (or father) showcasing the skills learned during the three-day camp. At this time, masks will be required for all...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Alton lights up the Mississippi Sunday

ALTON - Alton will celebrate Independence Day with its Fireworks on the Mississippi starting at 5 p.m. at the Alton Amphitheater, 1 Riverfront Drive, Sunday, July 3. Celebrate America's birthday on the Alton Riverfront with the sounds of the Air Force Band of Mid America, DJ James Biko, and the best fireworks show on the Mississippi River. Doors open at 5pm; DJ James Biko from 5-7:30 p.m. and the Air Force Band of Mid American from 8-9:30 p.m.; Fireworks at approximately 9:30 p.m.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

New event space opens in Jerseyville

Visitors listen to a musical act during the grand opening of the WOW Furnishings and Events Center on Saturday in Jerseyville. (David Blanchette) Jerseyville’s “living room” got a major addition Saturday as the WOW Furnishings and Events Center held a grand opening at its 309 N. State St. location adjacent to the Germania Brewhaus.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
5 On Your Side

Some Metro East communities cancel 4th of July events

ST. LOUIS — Ahead of the Independence Day weekend, many residents are looking forward to entertainment and fireworks. Parades, food, music and fireworks are all part of many Fourth of July festivals this weekend. Two communities suddenly canceled their celebrations. Millstadt, Illinois posted on their community website on Friday...
BETHALTO, IL
The Telegraph

Zoning Board of Appeals OK’s eight requests, postpones two

EDWARDSVILLE - Eight zoning requests were approved and two postponed during a busy meeting of the Madison County Zoning Board of Appeals last week. The approved requests, which must go through the Building and Zoning Committee before being voted on by the full County Board, include a request for a campground, a bar/restaurant and workers at a home business.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

This Week In Pictures

ALTON - Each week award-winning photographer John Badman of The Telegraph captures images of the Riverbend. Here is a sampling of his photographs from this week. They also appear in the weekend issue of The Telegraph.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Rustic Acres smarter than the average park

NEW DOUGLAS — The campground’s welcoming character is smarter – and certainly larger – than your average bear. A 10-foot-tall Yogi Bear statue identifies Rustic Acres near New Douglas as an official Jellystone Park, a designation they’ve had since the campground opened for this year's season on April 1.
The Telegraph

VIP Cross Cuts celebrates one year anniversary Friday

ALTON - VIP Cross Cuts, 2809 Homer M Adams Parkway, will be celebrating its one year anniversary from 3-7 p.m., Friday, July 1. The event will feature vendor and food trucks, bike giveaways and many other prizes. The barber shop is owned and operated by Anthony Fane, a minister for New Life in Christ Interdenominational Church in O'Fallon, Illinois. "I want to give back to the community who have supported me and whom have played a major role in keeping the doors open," Fane said. Fane was working as a auto mechanic in Alton when he wanted to start this business. He sold all of his tools so he could pay for tuition to barber school. Within a two-year span, Fane received his barber license. Six months later, he found the location in Alton.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Year of the Explorers was good year for Marquette's Walsh

ALTON - With three accomplished seniors to lead Marquette Catholic girls golf, coach Deb Walsh joined the consensus in believing 2021 would be the Year of the Explorers. "Of all the years, this is the year they are focused together," Walsh said before taking the Explorers to state last October. "And they're not going to falter." The coach was right. With senior Gracie Piar winning a state championship with a record-setting performance, the supporting cast came through to help deliver a second-place team finish for Marquette at the Class 1A state tourney at Red Tail Run golf course...
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Post 126 falls in third-place game

WASHINGTON, Mo. - One costly inning and four errors did in Alton Post 126. The American Senior Legion baseball squad completed its weekend at the Washington (Mo.) Post 218 AAA Tournament with a 9-5 loss to Eureka (Mo.) Post 177 Sunday afternoon in the third-place game at Ronsick Field.
ALTON, IL
thebengilpost.com

Where to see fireworks this weekend

If you’re looking for where to catch fireworks this weekend, we have you covered with many displays this weekend and one next weekend. Fireworks return in full force this July 4 with shows planned in many local communities and beyond. Local shows include Gillespie, Wilsonville, Litchfield, and Carlinville with...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Alton Main Street announces “Eat Shop Play Alton” promotion

ALTON - Alton Man Street is announcing its new Eat Shop Play Alton promotion to support Alton's locally-owned businesses and help customers find their new favorite places to shop small. To take part, simply stop by the information booth at the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market to pick up a free reusable Alton-branded shopping bag. The market is located at the corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry Street in Downtown Alton, and takes place every Saturday morning between 8 a.m.- noon through Oct. 15. Customers can then present their bag at all of the stores, restaurants and service businesses found at www.DowntownAlton.com/EatShopPlay to redeem their perks and special offers through Dec. 31.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Fancy Nancy's marks first year in Grafton

GRAFTON - Fancy Nancy on Main is celebrating the boutique's one-year anniversary with an open house event. Fancy Nancy on Main's soft opening in Grafton was a year ago, but owner and founder Nancy Wilson, of Godfrey, has operated businesses in Grafton for 17 years. She invites the public to celebrate her latest venture. Wilson opened Jeni J's Gifts and Guest Houses in 2005, with the retail portion carrying singular accessories and clothing lines that included exclusive Tommy Bahama clothing. With the retail shop and overnight stays, Wilson was and has remained an ambassador to the city of Grafton; she recently became an ambassador for small businesses with the RiverBend Growth Association, a regional chamber of commerce.
GRAFTON, IL
The Telegraph

Bridge hangout

John Badman|The Telegraph Engineers from Modjeski and Masters, a bridge engineering firm with local offices in Edwardsville, were literally hanging out Wednesday over the side of the Clark Bridge as they near completion of a regularly scheduled inspection of the 28-year-old span across the Mississippi River at Alton. During the inspections there have been lane restrictions on the bridge. The work was expected to be completed on Thursday, June 30. (John Badman)
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Flock finds new fans over holiday weekend

ALTON — Several diners took advantage of the holiday weekend to try out the Flock Food Truck Park in downtown Alton for the first time. They were not disappointed. Michelle Rulo and her husband, Dominik, of Wood River said they like food trucks but had never come to Flock since it opened this spring. So they decided to try it out.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

It's getting McNear

John Badman|The Telegraph A worker from Ostmann General Contracting LP, from St. Peters, Missouri, sets a parking lot sign in concrete Wednesday at the McDonalds restaurant nearing completion at 717 E. Broadway in Alton. Workers are finishing interior installations and a grand opening for the new structure will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 11. The restaurant was destroyed by a fire in June of 2021 and will re-open in the same location as before with a drive-through and indoor dining area. (John Badman)
ALTON, IL
