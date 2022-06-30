ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago police officers injured after driver runs red light, hits cruiser: report

By Greg Norman
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo police officers in Chicago reportedly have been injured after a driver blew through a red light and struck their squad car....

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Chicago crowds attack police, shoot fireworks in late-night unrest

Violent crowds in Chicago attacked police cars with fists and fireworks in at least two incidents this weekend, injuring one officer. Police first came under attack Saturday night when a crowd jumped on top of a patrol car, kicking and punching the vehicle until the windshield broke. One officer was injured in the incident, according to CBS Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Fox News

Illinois manhunt underway after 4th of July parade shooting in Highland Park; at least six confirmed dead

Illinois police launched a manhunt for a suspect linked to a shooting at a Fourth of July parade Monday that left at least six dead and more than two dozen wounded. The whereabouts of the suspected gunman, described as a White male with black hair, around 19 years old, were not immediately clear. Police said he opened fire from a rooftop and then fled. Police scanner chatter indicated authorities were looking at numerous locations in the surrounding area, an affluent suburban enclave about 25 miles north of Chicago.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Fox News

Chicago's bloody holiday weekend continues: 54 people shot, 7 dead since Friday evening

Violence in Chicago continues to escalate over the long July 4th weekend, with 54 people shot, 7 of them fatally. The weekend kicked off with 22 people shot, four fatally, within the span of 20 hours on Friday. Violent encounters with police also popped up throughout the weekend, with Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown begging parents to take responsibility over their children.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox News

Chicago sees 35 people shot, 5 killed, in bloody July 4 weekend

Thirty-five people were shot, five fatally, during a bloody holiday weekend in Chicago. A 24-year-old woman was killed on Friday night during a shootout between two men in the city's Chinatown area, with one of the gunman and two others being wounded during the incident, according to reporting from ABC 7. The woman was struck in the torso and was taken to Stroger Hospital but died of her injuries, police say.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Police#The Chicago Sun Times#The Sun Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Fox News

Kamala Harris heading to Chicago after bloody July 4th holiday weekend

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Chicago on Tuesday in the wake of more than two dozen shootings in the city, seven of which resulted in fatalities. Harris, according to her office, will make the trip to the Windy City with her husband, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, to deliver remarks at the National Education Association 2022 Annual Meeting and Representative Assembly at the McCormick Convention Center.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox News

Fox News

765K+
Followers
165K+
Post
638M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy