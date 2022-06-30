Chicago police officers injured after driver runs red light, hits cruiser: report

Illinois police launched a manhunt for a suspect linked to a shooting at a Fourth of July parade Monday that left at least six dead and more than two dozen wounded. The whereabouts of the suspected gunman, described as a White male with black hair, around 19 years old, were not immediately clear. Police said he opened fire from a rooftop and then fled. Police scanner chatter indicated authorities were looking at numerous locations in the surrounding area, an affluent suburban enclave about 25 miles north of Chicago.

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO