Detroit, MI

Pow! Motor trike driver slams into light pole after trying to flee police

By Heather Holeman/KFOR, Storyful
 4 days ago

DETROIT, Michigan (KFOR/Storyful) – Surveillance video shows the moment the driver of a 3-wheeled vehicle tried to flee police, lost control, then slammed into a pedestrian light pole in Detroit, Michigan. An officer and a bystander suffered minor injuries.

Detroit Police had pulled over the driver after he began driving on the sidewalk on June 28th, around 10:45 p.m. Video shows the driver trying to flee, while officers raced after them.

Police say the driver then lost control and slammed head-on into a crosswalk light pole. The driver was immediately arrested.

“Thank you to our officers who put their safety on the line daily to keep Detroiters safe,” police said on Facebook.

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

