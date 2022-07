ROSELAND, La. (WGNO) — On Monday, July 4, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Roseland man with outstanding warrants. According to the police, 35-year-old James Ballard, Jr. was arrested on several charges stemming from a domestic disturbance. Previous reports show that Ballard allegedly poured acid and Clorox toilet bleach on the face of a female partner.

ROSELAND, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO