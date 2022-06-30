ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Bruno Fernandes gives update on Cristiano Ronaldo's future

By Matt O'Connor-Simpson
90min
90min
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bruno Fernandes has revealed...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
90min

Tyrell Malacia arrives for Man Utd medical

Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia has arrived at Carrington to undergo a medical ahead of joining Manchester United. The 22-year-old Dutchman had been expected to join Lyon this summer, but United swooped in late in negotiations to strike a deal for Malacia, who is known to have caught Erik ten Hag's eye during his time in the Eredivisie.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Son Heung-min responds to criticisms from his father

Tottenham's Son Heung-min has admitted that he agrees with his father's suggestions that he still needs to put in more work in order to be considered 'world class'. Comments from Son Woong-jung in which he doubled down on past claims that his child was not yet 'world class' went viral last month, shortly after the forward won his first Premier League Golden Boot.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Barcelona officially confirm signing of Franck Kessie

Barcelona have finally officially confirmed the signing of free agent midfielder Franck Kessie, with the player signing a contract which runs until 2026. Kessie finished up a five-season spell at Milan on a high recently, helping the club to its first Scudetto in over decade by scoring six league goals in 31 appearances. Speaking at the end of May to Canal+, Kessie thanked Milan and their fans:
SOCCER
90min

Man Utd sign Canada forward Adriana Leon on two-year contract

Manchester United have completed their first signing of the summer in the shape of Canadian forward Adriana Leon following her departure from West Ham. Leon, who scored 13 goals in 59 appearances for the Hammers, has signed a two-year contract with United until the summer of 2024. “I couldn’t be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
90min

Ajax agree £30m fee with Tottenham for Steven Bergwijn

Steven Bergwijn is finally closing in on a move to Ajax after the Dutch champions reached an agreement with Tottenham over a long-disputed transfer fee, 90min understands. Ajax have held an interest in the winger for some time and had hoped to sign him back in January, but couldn't finalise a deal with Spurs.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Jules Kounde: Sevilla director denies contact with Barcelona & confirms Chelsea interest

Sevilla director Monchi has denied talks have been held with Barcelona over centre-back Jules Kounde, but admitted Chelsea are among the sides chasing him. The previous Chelsea regime had been working for over a year to try and sign Kounde, having come close to landing the Frenchman in 2021, and the expectancy was that he would be among the first signings of the new era at Stamford Bridge under Todd Boehly.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Xavi Simons turned down Real Madrid interest ahead of PSV Eindhoven move

Real Madrid are believed to have contacted former Barcelona youth prodigy Xavi Simons ahead of his recent exit from Paris Saint-Germain. The 19-year-old Dutchman was previously one of the most highly rated talents in La Masia after his family moved from Netherlands to Spain when he was as a young child.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
90min

Barcelona confirm signing of Andreas Christensen

Barcelona have followed up the signing of Franck Kessie by confirming the arrival of centre-back Andreas Christensen on a free transfer from Chelsea. Christensen let his Chelsea contract run down and agreed a move to Barcelona months ago, bringing to an end a ten-year spell at Stamford Bridge which yielded both Champions League and Europa League glory.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Leeds closing in on deals for Luis Sinisterra & Tyler Adams

Leeds United are closing in on a deals for Feyenoord winger Luis Sinisterra and RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams, 90min understands. Leeds have already bolstered their squad this summer with the signings of Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca and Darko Gyabi - but they are still planning to improve the squad available to manager Jesse Marsch ahead of a season without a handful of key players.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

Women's Euro 2022: Golden Boot contenders - ranked

Many of the best forwards in the world will descend on England this month for Euro 2022. Goals will capture the imagination like nothing else and there is potential for existing stars to reaffirm their status or new talents to make a name for themselves. Top scorers in the past...
SOCCER
90min

Man Utd closing in on Christian Eriksen signing

Manchester United believe that they have won the race to sign Christian Eriksen following the expiration of his Brentford contract, 90min understands. The Dane signed for the Bees on a six-month deal back in January and played a huge role in helping them to a mid-table finish in their maiden Premier League season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Chelsea increasingly confident of signing Raheem Sterling

Chelsea are growing increasingly confident that they will sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, 90min understands. Talks progressed over the weekend between the two clubs and although a deal is not yet finalised, it is understood to be close. 90min understands that Chelsea have been given all the encouragement they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Memphis Depay insists he wants to stay at Barcelona

Memphis Depay has knocked back suggestions that he could leave Barcelona this summer and is intent on fighting for his place in the side. The Dutchman only signed for Barça last summer following the expiration of his contract at Lyon and although he scored 13 goals in 38 games in all competitions, he lost his place in Xavi's lineup to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang following his winter arrival. He has since been linked with a move away from Camp Nou.
SOCCER
90min

Fulham confirm signing of Joao Palhinha from Sporting CP

Fulham have confirmed the arrival of midfielder Joao Palhinha from Sporting CP on a five-year deal. The 26-year-old, who was also targeted by Wolves, saw his move to Craven Cottage delayed due to a legal issue with the agents involved in the deal, but after that was resolved, Palhinha was free to fly to England and put pen to paper.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

90min

689
Followers
6K+
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy