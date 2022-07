Chicago White Sox free agent acquisition Joe Kelly pitched in consecutive games for the first time in 2022 against the Giants. He was shaky in both outings in San Francisco, but the Sox were able to hold on for victories in both games. Tony La Russa’s bullpen management has drawn a lot of questions this year. Kelly, along with Kendall Graveman, have been used very infrequently. Tony La Russa has oftentimes gone to relievers like Bennett Sousa or Tanner Banks in high leverage situations.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO