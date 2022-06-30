ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

Crews to begin installing smart meters in Edmond

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 4 days ago

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in Edmond will soon see a change to their electric meters at their homes and businesses.

In October of 2019, the Edmond City Council approved full implementation of Smart Choice, a program to install smart meters in both residential and commercial properties.

Officials say Smart Choice will lead to automatic meter readings, more timely and accurate billing, better reliability, and automatic outage notifications.

Beginning this summer, Utility Partners of America will begin installing meters in segments throughout the next 18 months to two years.

Residents will receive a letter two to four weeks before crews begin installing the meters in their area.

