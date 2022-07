Diffusing the confusion... (USA TODAY Network) Fourth of July celebrations and fireworks are a classic combo, a staple of Independence Day that is as American as the apple pies and baseball games that often get the nostalgic treatment. And while many will attend professional pyrotechnic displays across the U.S., thousands of others will dazzle the neighborhood with their own fireworks show. That is, assuming their state allows such a thing. Regulations regarding the use of personal fireworks have been an up and down road over the past few decades, where the days of sending the kids off to the backyard with a Ziploc bag...

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO