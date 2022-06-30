ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays' Jeffrey Springs: On family medical emergency list

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Springs was placed on the family medical emergency list Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports....

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Astros' Martin Maldonado: Retreats to bench Monday

Maldonado isn't starting Monday's game against the Royals. Maldonado drew starts in the last four games and went 3-for-12 with a pair of solo home runs, a walk and four strikeouts during that time. Korey Lee is starting behind the plate and batting ninth Monday.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Braves' Eddie Rosario: Reinstated from injured list

Rosario (eye) was activated from the injured list Monday. Rosario appeared in eight games with Triple-A Gwinnett as part of a rehab assignment, and he is now ready to rejoin the big club. Rosario had a rough go of it at the plate early on, but Atlanta is hoping that the eye procedure he underwent several weeks back will help get him on the right path.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Returns to action Monday

Crawford (suspension) is starting Monday's game against the Padres. Crawford missed the Mariners' series against Oakland over the weekend while serving his four-game suspension, but he'll start at shortstop and bat second Monday. He hit just .128 with two doubles, four RBI and three runs over the 10 games leading up to his suspension but will reclaim his role as the team's primary shortstop now that he's back in action.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Forrest Whitley: Activated from injured list

Whitley (elbow) was activated from the injured list Monday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Whitley made a few rehab starts in recent weeks, but he has officially completed his comeback from Tommy John surgery and is ready to pitch regularly again. Whitley was assigned to Triple-A Sugar Land, where he will work on building up his pitch count. He could be an option for the big club at some point in the second half, but the Astros have a lot of capable starters, so they have little incentive to push him over the remainder of the campaign.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Braves' Silvino Bracho: Designated for assignment

Bracho was designated for assignment Monday. Bracho was acquired from the Red Sox in late June, and he appeared in one game out of Atlanta's bullpen. However, he is now back on the waiver wire after being removed from a 40-man roster for the second time in a week.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Richie Martin: Sent down Monday

Martin was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. Martin joined the Orioles' major-league roster June 11 and saw sporadic playing time during his time in the big leagues. He hit just .167 with two triples, four runs, three RBI and three stolen bases and will head back to the minors after Ramon Urias (oblique) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Monday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Braves' Mike Ford: Sent to Triple-A Gwinnett

Ford was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday. Ford served mainly as a depth piece after being claimed off waivers in late June, and he will head to the minors with Eddie Rosario rejoining the big club Monday. Ford figures to be an option next time Atlanta needs to bring up a bat from the minor-league ranks.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Ivan Herrera: Heads back to Triple-A

Herrera was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Monday. Herrera joined the big club for a second time in mid-June, but he picked up just two hits over 18 at-bats, so he will head back to the minors for the time being. Herrera is one of the Cardinals' better prospects, so he could get another shot with the big club before the campaign comes to a close, particularly if Yadier Molina (knee) continues to miss time.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Angels' Andrew Velazquez: On bench, could lose starting job

Velazquez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Velazquez will take a seat after he went 2-for-16 with eight strikeouts while starting in each of the Angels' last five games. The Angels promoted prospect Michael Stefanic from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday, and interim manager Phil Nevin suggested that the rookie would get a look in an everyday role in the middle infield, according to Sam Blum of The Athletic. If that's the case, Stefanic and Luis Rengifo -- who will start at second base and shortstop, respectively in Sunday's game -- could end up forming the Angels' middle infield in most games moving forward, which would limit Velazquez to a utility role.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Kyle Farmer: Remains in reserve role

Farmer (hand) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets. Farmer will sit for a second straight day as a result of the hand injury he picked up Saturday. Matt Reynolds will man the shortstop position for a second straight day.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Mets' James McCann: Takes seat Monday

McCann isn't starting Monday's game against Cincinnati, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. McCann has alternated starts behind the dish recently, and he'll take a seat after he went 1-for-3 with a double and two strikeouts during Sunday's win over the Rangers. Tomas Nido is starting at catcher and batting ninth.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Starting Monday

Odorizzi (lower leg) will start Monday's game against the Royals, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. The Astros will utilize a six-man rotation this week with Odorizzi returning to action, while Justin Verlander will be pushed back to start Thursday to manage his workload. Odorizzi recently made a pair of rehab starts and posted a 2.25 ERA and 0.88 WHIP while striking out 10 in eight innings.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Progressing slowly in recovery

Manager Dusty Baker said Saturday that Brantley (shoulder) hasn't yet resumed hitting, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Brantley landed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder discomfort Tuesday, and Baker said that the injury has "responded kind of slow" so far. Baker acknowledged that Brantley might not be able to return when first eligible July 7, and the team figures to take a cautious approach to prevent a more significant injury.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mets' Luis Guillorme: Riding pine Monday

Guillorme isn't starting Monday against the Reds, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Guillorme is getting a breather after he went 1-for-13 with three strikeouts over the last four games. Jeff McNeil will shift to second base while Dominic Smith serves as the designated hitter Monday.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Mets' Trevor May: Completes bullpen session

May (triceps) threw a bullpen session Saturday, his first since being placed on the injured list May 3, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. May, who is ramping back up from a stress reaction in his right humerus bone, is eyeing the final week of July for his return from the 60-day IL. He's expected to throw at least a couple more bullpen sessions before advancing to facing hitters in live batting practice, and then heading out on an extended minor-league rehab assignment.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Padres' Kyle Tyler: DFA'd again

The Padres designated Tyler for assignment Sunday. Tyler has been a fixture on the transaction wire throughout the season, as Sunday marks the sixth occasion in which he's been DFA'd dating back to spring training. He'll be exposed to waivers once again but will remain in the San Diego organization if he goes unclaimed by MLB's other 29 clubs.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Enoli Paredes: Optioned to Triple-A

Paredes was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday. Paredes was called up by the Astros on June 26, and he made three relief appearances during his week on the major-league roster. He allowed a run while striking out two in three innings but will head back to the minors after Jake Odorizzi (lower leg) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list Monday.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Chris Taylor: X-rays negative, likely out Sunday

X-rays on Taylor's foot were negative, but manager Dave Roberts said he does not think Taylor will be in the lineup Sunday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Taylor fouled a ball off his foot Saturday and eventually left the game. He has been cleared of a fracture, though Roberts said Taylor is sore, so a day off is likely in the cards. Mookie Betts (ribs) will return Sunday, and while it sounds like Betts may play some second base upon his return, he will fill in for Taylor in right field in the series finale.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Alex Bregman: Takes seat Sunday

Bregman is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels. Aledmys Diaz will get a turn at third base as Bregman sits. Bregman went 1-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's game, but he also struck out three times -- rare for the 28-year-old. It was his first three-strikeout game of the season.
HOUSTON, TX

