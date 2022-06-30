ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Google in discussions to make postmodern Thompson Center its Chicago HQ

By Tom Ravenscroft
Dezeen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTechnology company Google is reportedly in negotiations to buy the Helmut Jahn-designed James R Thompson Center in Chicago. Google is planning to purchase the 17-storey postmodern building in central Chicago as an office space for its growing team based in the city, according to Real estate publication CoStar Group....

www.dezeen.com

Comments / 1

 

Axios Chicago

Private pools to rent near Chicago

Next week, the Chicago Park District is expected to open just half of the pools it normally operates this time of year.So it may be the right time to rent a private pool for a few hours on Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which is now betting the market for opening up private homes to leisure activities extends beyond shutdowns.Here are two options in the area starting at $60 an hour to begin with: 1. Heated indoor poolRelax year-round at this suburban oasis featuring a Jacuzzi and steam sauna.Location: Prospect Heights.Cost: $60 per hour for up to five guests ($5 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 1o. Photo courtesy of Swimply2. Oasis swimming holeSplash and sun in this man-made chlorinated pond surrounded by greenery.Location: Chicago.Cost: $60 per hour. Number of guests: Up to five. Photo courtesy of Swimply
CHICAGO, IL
thecentersquare.com

Illinois organization warns of gas leaks and explosions

(The Center Square) – A new report from an Illinois advocacy group shows damaging methane gas pipeline leaks occur every 40 hours in the U.S. The Public Interest Research Group, or PIRG, reports between 2010 through nearly the end of 2021, almost 2,600 gas pipeline incidents occurred that were serious enough to require reporting to the federal government. Of those, 850 of the incidents resulted in fires and 328 in an explosion.
ILLINOIS STATE
richlandsource.com

Winter hike in -3F to the top of Illinois

Feb. 11, 2016: The elderly man working the toll booth outside of Chicago wasn’t sure what to make of me. It was the dead of winter, just hovering around zero, and there I was, shirtless, offering my cash through the half-cracked window. The toll booth human had probably seen...
MANSFIELD, OH
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois Gov. Pritzker praises teachers

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Teachers earned the praise of Illinois Governor JB Pritzker for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. He spoke at the National Education Association’s annual meeting at Chicago’s McCormick Place on Sunday. Pritzker also covered a long list of pro-education measure accomplished during his term in office. Pritzker said that only do […]
CHICAGO, IL
columbiachronicle.com

Ghosts living in a downtown landmark: ‘If anywhere is haunted in Chicago, it’s the Congress Hotel’

Editor’s note: This article is from the Communication Department’s award-winning Echo magazine. Whether they’re blood-drenched, transparent or floating in a swirl of white, ghosts loom over folklore, literature and movies. For real-life ghost hunter and Chicago Hauntings Ghost Tour guide Tony Szabelski, ghosts seep through the shadows, drift in and out of elevators and manipulate radio frequencies. The epicenter of Szabelski’s paranormal investigation is a skyline staple in glowing, neon red lettering: the Congress Plaza Hotel.
CHICAGO, IL
biznewspost.com

Tradition or terror? Illegal fireworks spark division among neighbors

In Illinois, only 713 individuals are licensed to display fireworks, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. And, despite the annual booming Fourth of July display that lights up over Winnemac Park in Lincoln Square every year, none of them are likely there. Every Fourth of July, the city...
CHICAGO, IL
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Maple & Ash investors take the steakhouse’s founders to court

A growing feud between the owners of one of the country’s top-grossing independent restaurants has a new legal twist: Investors in Maple & Ash, the Chicago-based restaurant in question, are taking the fighting founders to court. Nine investors filed suit in the Circuit Court of Cook County earlier this...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Minute: Sale of Kohl’s department stores falls apart

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. The potential sale of the Kohl’s department store chain has fallen apart, and a shaky retail environment, rising inflation and consumer anxiety are reportedly to blame. Kohl’s had been in talks with Franchise Group, the owner of Vitamin Shop and other retail outlets, for a deal potentially worth about $8 billion.
CHICAGO, IL
KICK AM 1530

Aurora, IL One of the Best-Run Cities in America – No Way? Way

I have found something that will surely make Wayne and Garth so proud. It's a report that says Aurora, Illinois is one of the best-run cities in America. No way? Way. This high praise for the hometown of Wayne and Garth of Wayne's World fame comes courtesy of Wallethub. It's a rundown of the best and worst-run cities for 2022 and Aurora comes in at a superlative #32. Schwing!
AURORA, IL
nypressnews.com

Family-owned for over 100 years: W.G.N. Flag Company has decorated Chicago’s proudest moments in history

CHICAGO — There’s another WGN? Yes, the W.G.N. Flag and Decorating Company has been part of Chicago’s history for over 100 years. Started in 1916 by William George Newbould (W.G.N.), they have been a prominent name in Chicago and in the flag and banner industry. With that reputation, they’ve been part of virtually every major event in the city’s history.
CHICAGO, IL
thechicagogenius.com

As Pride Month Ends, City Bids Farewell to Gay Chicagoans

BOYSTOWN — Chicago City Ordinance dictates that each July 1st, every member of the LGBTQIA+ community must return back from whence they came, dragging their boas behind them. “You don't have to go home, but you can't stay here,” says an exhausted, overglittered, allied-out city. It’s a...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Suburban man ‘addicted’ to restoring movie theaters

LA GRANGE, Ill. — For more than 40 years, Chris Johnson has been preserving, restoring and operating historic movie theaters throughout the Chicago area and and although the pandemic struck a harsh blow to the movie business, he is back at it, this time, unveiling the historic beauty of the Classic Cinemas La Grange Theatre.  […]
LA GRANGE, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Weather: Fourth of July Showers, Storms Possible

Showers and thunderstorms could dampen the Chicago-area's Fourth of July plans, as the threat of severe weather looms Monday for much of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. According to the Storm Prediction Center, all Illinois counties that are in the NBC 5 viewing area, including McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

List: Firework shows scheduled across Chicagoland this 4th of July

CHICAGO - Firework shows are scheduled all across the Chicago area this Fourth of July weekend. Des Plaines will host a firework extravaganza at Oakton Community College at 7 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, Navy Pier will start their show on the water at 9:30 p.m. On Sunday, North Aurora will...
DES PLAINES, IL

