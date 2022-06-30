ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heart broken Golden retriever does not wish to bury its friend

Cover picture for the articleA golden retriever was recorded being apparently” is being buried” however one of his dog pals– doesn’t want to bury its friend....

Harry Wolphe
2d ago

I feel sorry for both the poor Golden retriever and his friend that passed. animals are better than people they have a lot more feelings then we give them credit for.RIP sweet doggy.

Edward Jones
3d ago

and I've heard people say animals don't have feelings.... I think this article and plenty others would beg to differ....

Joseph Wood
1d ago

Seems like animals have more compassion at times then us humans, this is sad. I personally believe that animals have souls and they go to Heaven and one day will be reunited with their human keepers. ❤️🙏

Little Girl Goes Out For A Walk And Gets Back Home With A Surprise

A few days ago, this 8-year-old girl named Isa stepped out for a walk around the neighborhood in Brazil, where she lives. Her adult relative, Grazi Do Vale Silva, had asked her to pick up some milk from the shop on her way. But she got back with something else entirely.
Dog Left To Die With A Taped Mouth And Legs Can’t Stop Wiggling His Tail After Being Rescued By Plumbers

It was supposed to be just an ordinary commute to work for plumber Carlos Carillo and his colleague when they saw something unexpected in a ditch off the country road. “We didn’t know he was a dog at first,” Carrillo, an employee of Shoreline Plumbing in Texas, told The Dodo. “We reversed and saw him.” The doggie’s mouth was taped shut and he’d been tied up with tubing. He was clearly left there to die…
Man Accidentally Captures A Video Of His Baby Daughter Dancing To Their Dog Playing The Piano

Buddy Mercury is a rescue dog who became famous for his next-level piano skills. But he’s much more than that. The beagle also loves singing and is great with kids. The ultimate pupper. Recently, Buddy Mercury’s pawrents uploaded a video of his little sis rocking out to his tune, and it’s going viral for all the right reasons. Accumulating over 19 million views, this clip is precisely what the internet was created for.
Shedding Tears, A Giraffe Approaches A Car Begging For Help In So Much Pain

Those in the automobile were devastated when a giraffe approached, hoping that they would feel sympathy and provide him the care he so desperately needed to ease his severe agony. Her expression simply showed the immense grief and anguish she was experiencing as a result of her. Unfortunately, reports of...
The blue kittens never seen before!

These are some of the most beautiful loving pets. 🥰. All beautiful kittens and eyes too… They are so cute never seen them in that color!. They are really blue, absolutely gorgeous kitties!. So beautiful and very adorable 🥰🥰 They are all absolutely gorgeous fur babies. They all look...
An Elderly Dog Weeps With Happiness When Her Friend Returns From The Army

Not only the dog however even you will also be touched by this touching reunion. Watch the emotional get-together in video clip bellow. Your dog truly missed you. That’s Unconditional love. Such a unique love. Happy they have actually reunited. Buddy is a 13-year-old Golden Retriever that spent her...
Woman forced to put up sign outside her home to explain why Golden Retriever sits on the roof

A woman based in Austin, Texas has been forced to install a sign on her property explaining to concerned passersby why her Golden Retriever sits on the roof. The delightful Huckleberry loves nothing more than nabbing the best seat in the house so that he can survey all the goings on in his neighborhood, but people were becoming so concerned about his precarious position that his owners were getting constant knocks on their door.
