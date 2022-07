What type of person could do this to a blind pit bull? At least the poor dog remains in a loving home now!. Too often, people adopt dogs without recognizing the vast responsibility that owning a pet comes with. When this happens, one can just hope they do the right thing, but some individuals are simply incredible. This blind pit bull was abandoned by his owner and left holding on to a park bench with no idea what was going on.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO