ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Legend Roger Waters Shares Rescheduled 2022 Summer Tour Dates

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HYgdT_0gR2imbz00

Legendary songwriter and performer Roger Waters, who rose to fame in the ’60s and ’70s with the U.K. rock band he co-founded, Pink Floyd, has announced a swath of rescheduled 2022 summer tour dates.

The 77-year-old Rogers says the string of dates will be his “first farewell tour!” And it will be known as his “This Is Not a Drill Tour.”

The 36 North American dates had been slated for last summer but were postponed, like many others, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The set of dates will begin in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Wednesday (July 6th) and will conclude in Dallas, Texas on October 8. Fans can purchase tickets now through Ticketmaster

Waters made the news available on social media, sharing on his Facebook page that ticketholders for the 2020 dates should look for an email with further information about their rescheduled shows. And that the 2020 tickets are still valid for 2022.

Waters shared more news on Twitter, writing, “THIS IS NOT A DRILL. RESCHEDULED SUMMER 2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR ALL DATES AND TICKETS AT http://ROGERWATERS.COM READ MORE: http://bit.ly/rwtinad

He also shared a video, which you can see via the Twitter post.

Roger Waters 2022 Tour Dates:

07/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

07/08 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07/09 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07/12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/15 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

07/17 – Quebec, QC @ Videotron Centre

07/20 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

07/23 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

07/26 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

07/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

08/02 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

08/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

08/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

08/10 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

08/13 – Elmont, NY @ UBS Arena

08/16 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

08/18 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

08/20 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

08/23 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

08/25 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

08/27 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

08/30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/31 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/03 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

09/06 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

09/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

09/10 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

09/13 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

09/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

09/17 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

09/20 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

09/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

09/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

09/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

09/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

10/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

10/03 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

10/06 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

10/08 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/11 – Monterrey, MX @ Arena Monterrey

10/14 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Desportes

10/15 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Desportes

Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images

Comments / 5

Related
Kerrang

Red Hot Chili Peppers postpone tonight’s Glasgow gig due to illness

On their current live jaunt through the UK and Europe (read our Barcelona review here), the Red Hot Chili Peppers have unfortunately had to postpone tonight's gig in Glasgow. Due to illness, the Los Angeles funk-rock legends won't be able to make the Bellahouston Park gig on July 1, with a short statement from the band confirming that, "We are working on ways to reschedule."
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Tedeschi Trucks Band Releases Part 2 of Most Ambitious Project to Date

What’s better than working with another talented bandmate? Working with 11. Blues-rock band Tedeschi Trucks Band boasts a lineup of 12 musicians, fronted by married couple Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks. (Do you see where they got their unique band name now?) The Jacksonville-hailing duodecet won a Grammy Award for their debut album, Revelator, and now, they just dropped the second installment of their I Am The Moon project.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: These Characters Died in Season 9

Dick Wolf, creator of the One Chicago, Law & Order, and FBI universes, didn’t become a titan of television by accident. On the contrary, for more than 20 years, the legendary producer has kept a close eye on all of his series and the desires of his fanbase. It’s this dedication to his creations and their viewers that has allowed him to stay on top.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Waters
Popculture

Alan Jackson Drops out of Major Concert Amid Recent Health Issues

Alan Jackson dropped out of the CMA Fest, which kicks off on Thursday in Nashville. The Country Music Hall of Famer was scheduled to headline a show at Nissan Stadium and is scheduled to start a tour later this month. Jackson, 63, announced last fall that he has Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) disease, a degenerative nerve condition.
NASHVILLE, TN
Daily Mail

Bret Michaels 'hospitalized after suffering bad reaction to medication' leading to cancellation of Poison's Nashville show

Bret Michaels was hospitalized after suffering a bad reaction to a medication just before he was set to take the stage with his band Poison in Nashville on Thursday. Members of the band — who are currently on a stadium tour with Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Joan Jett — took to the stage to announce Bret had been taken to the hospital, attendees allege, according to TMZ.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Med’: One Real-Life Couple Are Also Broadway Stars

As former Chicago PD star Sophia Bush pointed out, it’s not uncommon for TV costars to date in real life. However, interestingly, while we’ve seen some fictional couples form across the One Chicago universe, e.g. Chicago PD‘s Trudy and Chicago Fire‘s “Mouch,” two Chicago Med stars actually share a closer romance off screens. In addition, they both happen to be renowned Broadway stars.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amway Center#Washington Dc#Moda Center#Golden 1 Center#North American#Ticketmaster Waters#North American Tour
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Could These Two ‘JAG’ Stars Make an Appearance in Season 14?

The 13th season of the hit CBS television series, NCIS: Los Angeles has only recently come to a close. However, we can’t help but start looking for 14th season spoilers even months before we can expect descriptions of the season premieres to be released. Especially if this look forward takes us back to a pre-NCIS series giving us some big-time JAG nostalgia.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: Is Kara Killmer Returning in Season 11?

The tenth season finale of Chicago Fire brought some exciting moments for fans of the popular One Chicago TV series. Between the long-awaited wedding between Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd, the exciting finale storylines, and the guest stars we have long been waiting for, the finale was a big one for Fire fans.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: Why Some Fans Soured on Kim After Season 9

Officer Kim Burgess has long been a Chicago PD fan-favorite character. But her recent treatment of on-again-off-again boyfriend Adam Ruzek has shown her true colors. And some fans are calling her out on social media. The Burzek romance has always been a rocky situation for the Windy City officers. They’ve...
CHICAGO, IL
NME

Tommy Lee reveals cause of broken ribs: “I wish I had a fuckin’ badass story”

Tommy Lee – founding member and drummer of Mötley Crüe – has opened up about the injury that left him with four broken ribs prior to his band’s comeback tour. In a video posted to her Snapchat account (as transcribed by Blabbermouth), Lee’s wife Brittany Furlan revealed that the drummer had fallen down a set of stairs while the couple were on vacation in Nashville. “The stairs outside were made out of stones,” Furlan said. “They were really uneven, and the roots were pushing them up from the tree… I actually fell up the stairs a few times.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Place
Vancouver, CA
soultracks.com

"Let It Whip" songwriter and producer Reggie Andrews dies

(June 24, 2022) The last 24 hours have been devastating for soul music fans, with multiple notable passings. And now we have found out that noted songwriter, producer and pianist Reggie Andrews has passed, causes undisclosed. Andrews is most noted for co-writing and producing the Grammy Award winning smash hit "Let It Whip" for The Dazz Band. He later became a music teacher at Locke High School in Los Angeles, California, where he served until 2010.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Bret Michaels Confirms Hospitalization Due to ‘Unforeseen Medical Complication’

Click here to read the full article. Poison frontman Bret Michaels has confirmed the hospitalization that caused the band to pull out of a concert in Nashville on Thursday. “To the incredible fans in Nashville, thank you for all your well wishes!!” Michaels posted on his Instagram account. “I was truly fired up to get on stage in the music city and perform, but due to an unknown complication & following hospitalization, it was not possible. I send my deepest apologies for being unable to rock the stage tonight!!! I’m working on being back 100% very soon & hope you rocked...
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

Trail Cam Captures Wild Moment Cougar Sneaks Towards Group Of Elk, Snatching A Calf In The Process

And that’s all she wrote. A trail cam located at Utah’s Wasatch Range captured the lightning fast moment a cougar snuck up on a group of elk, taking a calf in the process. If you follow Whiskey Riff’s RIFF Outdoors coverage, you know trail cams can catch some absolutely insane moments such as this zombie deer and its shocking open wound, or this Florida man wrestling a puppy from the jaws of an alligator.
UTAH STATE
DoYouRemember?

KISS Caught Lip-Syncing At Recent Show In Belgium

The members of the rock band KISS were exposed at the band’s End of the Road World Tour show held in Antwerp, Belgium, for lip-syncing after an incident occurred onstage. The unfortunate incident occurred when Eric Singer, an American hard rock musician and the drummer for KISS since 1991, messed up his part in their 1976 classic “Detroit Rock City,” which led to disarray and a malfunctioning of the backtracks. This led to the exposure of the pre-recorded backup tracks of guitarist Paul Stanley.
ROCK MUSIC
BBC

Red Hot Chili Peppers cancel Glasgow concert after illness

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have called off their Glasgow concert hours before the show due to illness. The US band were due to perform at Bellahouston Park on Friday evening. However, in a short statement they said they "are working on ways to reschedule this show", telling fans they "love Scotland and are deeply disappointed not to be able to perform".
MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

32K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy