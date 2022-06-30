ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Fire Department offers financial incentives to recruits

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON — Two Houston Fire Department recruit classes are the first ones that can make use of a new incentive...

Click2Houston.com

WATCH LIVE: Firework show begins as Houston celebrates the 4th of July

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved. Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.
Memorial Hermann-GoHealth Urgent Cares Officially Launch

HOUSTON, TX – Ten Memorial Hermann urgent care centers reopen today under a new partnership with GoHealth – just in time for the busy Fourth of July weekend. The Memorial Hermann-GoHealth Urgent Care centers will be staffed and led by Memorial Hermann clinicians, who will provide in-person and virtual care services seven days a week. Each site can see the whole family, ages 6 months and older, with additional pediatric expertise for infants and up at the West University pediatric location. Patients will have access to a wide array of services for non-life-threatening conditions at all Urgent Care locations. The centers will also provide X-ray services, COVID-19 testing and treatment, sports physicals for kids and more.
Police respond to disturbance call at HPD Chief Troy Finner’s residence

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department confirmed that there was a disturbance at the home of Chief Troy Finner on Saturday which led to authorities being called. Details surrounding the disturbance were limited, but in an HPD statement on social media, the department said the disagreement that occured between family members was about the Chief’s recent COVID-19 diagnosis.
Man, woman shot near food truck in northeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after police said a man and woman were shot while patronizing a food truck in northeast Houston Sunday. It happened on Annunciation near Homestead around 8:25 p.m. According to officers with the Houston Police Department, a man and woman were in a vehicle...
Houston robbers order food, wait to rob fast food restaurant

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery. Two men entered around 2 p.m. May 30 a fast food restaurant in the 7000 block of Airline in Houston. The men first acted like customers...
Texas police ask public for assistance on identity of theft suspect

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — League City police are asking for assistance in the identity of a theft suspect. Police said the depicted individual entered a Crunch Fitness and purchased a guest pass under a fake name. Police say that same day, a gym member reported his locker was broken into and was missing his property, including a credit card on June 16.
REPORTED THREE KIDS SHOT ON AIRTEX IN HARRIS COUNTY

1045PM-Harris County units are just arriving at 333 Airtex with three kids shot, two critical, deputy doing CPR on one. Multiple shots are still being fired and calling assist the officer for crowd control. 10:47 Assist the officer needs more officers to crowd control. Kimberly Point Apartments.
Hearing for Walmart shooting suspect ends with DA reprimand, gag order

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Friday morning hearing for Patrick Crusius, the man accused of shooting and killing 23 shoppers at the Cielo Vista Walmart on Aug. 3, 2019, took a couple of unexpected turns. Judge Sam Medrano, seemingly upset at District Attorney Yvonne Rosales, took direct aim...
Exceptional Gated Home in Houston with Sophisticated Interiors Asking for $4,475,000

The Home in Houston is an exceptional gated property was designed for harmony between the house and the expansive lot now available for sale. This home located at 11526 Shadow Way St, Houston, Texas; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Sharon Ballas (Phone: 713-822-3895) at Greenwood King Properties for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Houston.
