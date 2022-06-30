COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Drivers along the I-25 Gap between Monument and Castle Rock are getting closer to the time when they'll have to pay a toll to use the new express lanes.

The express lanes, one in each direction, have been free to drivers since late last year when the Colorado Department of Transportation announced that work on the three-year, $419 million widening project had finished ahead of schedule.

KRDO

Tamara Rollison, a CDOT spokeswoman, said that the agency is currently installing tolling equipment and will test it later this summer, ahead of beginning to charge tolls late this year or early next year.

The amount of the toll has yet to be determined.

KRDO

CDOT is installing the equipment at night to minimize traffic impacts, but some drivers have complained about lane closures and traffic congestion during installation.

The agency also says that it will scale down installation work for the upcoming holiday weekend, to avoid affecting the heavier traffic period.

The post Tolling equipment installation underway in Interstate 25 Gap north of Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO .