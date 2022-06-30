ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Tolling equipment installation underway in Interstate 25 Gap north of Colorado Springs

By Scott Harrison
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PBZZY_0gR2iLyU00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Drivers along the I-25 Gap between Monument and Castle Rock are getting closer to the time when they'll have to pay a toll to use the new express lanes.

The express lanes, one in each direction, have been free to drivers since late last year when the Colorado Department of Transportation announced that work on the three-year, $419 million widening project had finished ahead of schedule.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P4b4W_0gR2iLyU00
KRDO

Tamara Rollison, a CDOT spokeswoman, said that the agency is currently installing tolling equipment and will test it later this summer, ahead of beginning to charge tolls late this year or early next year.

The amount of the toll has yet to be determined.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JspPU_0gR2iLyU00
KRDO

CDOT is installing the equipment at night to minimize traffic impacts, but some drivers have complained about lane closures and traffic congestion during installation.

The agency also says that it will scale down installation work for the upcoming holiday weekend, to avoid affecting the heavier traffic period.

The post Tolling equipment installation underway in Interstate 25 Gap north of Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 6

Paul Yeh
3d ago

we waited decades and paid millions in taxes to make the improvements. Now Dims insist we pay again and again and again to use it. November can't come soon enough.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Tonight: Fireworks in the Pikes Peak region!

COLORADO SPRINGS — There are plenty of options in Colorado Springs this Independence Day to see fireworks, whether you want to “oooh” and “aaahh” from your porch, or pack up some chairs and blankets and go in search of the best shows. Colorado Springs: There will be nine shows across Colorado Springs, many viewable from […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Process to permanently remove blue-green algae from Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs continues

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- City officials are using enzymes to prevent closing Prospect Lake because of the presence of blue-green algae in recent years, while still exploring a permanent solution to the problem. Monday morning, on Independence Day, one boat and several jet skis were in use at the popular lake east of downtown KRDO The post Process to permanently remove blue-green algae from Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs continues appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Traffic
City
Castle Rock, CO
City
Monument, CO
Monument, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Traffic
Castle Rock, CO
Government
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Castle Rock, CO
Traffic
Monument, CO
Traffic
Local
Colorado Government
1230 ESPN

Climbers Escape Massive Rockslide at Colorado’s Hallett Peak

A group of climbers is lucky to be alive after fleeing a massive rockslide in Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park. According to Denver 7, the group was bouldering in the Upper Chaos Canyon area of Hallett Peak when they noticed large rocks and boulders tumbling down the mountain above them. The men took off running furiously down the mountain and managed to get to a safe spot and avoid injury.
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

All aboard the Rocky Mountaineer — Colorado’s new luxury train

DENVER — Stacked layers of creamy white, apricot, lime and cocoa brown stone stretched like giant, multicolored taffy candy across the cliffs in front of me as we neared the state line dividing “Colorful” Colorado and “Life Elevated” Utah. This vivid rocky plateau was just one of many diverse landscapes I beheld while traveling aboard the new Rocky Mountaineer luxury passenger train last October.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tolls#Tolling#Interstate 25#Traffic Congestion#Drivers#Krdo Cdot
9NEWS

Colorado Water Plan open for public comment through September

COLORADO, USA — Colorado's water supply is at risk, and the state has a new blueprint for what we should do about it. It's called Colorado's Water Plan, a 239-page document written by the Colorado Water Conservation Board. The state just released a new draft of it on June 30th and wants to hear from you.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Glass-Domed Train That Travels from Colorado to Utah

I have a soft spot in my heart for trains. There's a new one that features a glass-domed roof that gives you breathtaking views as it transports you all the way through the Rocky Mountains. This trip is called "Rockies to Red Rocks" and it's a luxury train experience unlike...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Petition Started for Blackout License Plates in Colorado

Colorado has its fair share of special license plates. From the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Broncos to Pueblo Chile peppers and State Parks. There is pretty much a plate for whatever Colorado thing you are into. However, there is one specific type of license plate that some car enthusiasts want...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Summit Daily News

Parks pass price slashed for Colorado residents in 2023

Starting on Jan. 1, 2023, Colorado residents can get a $29 Keep Colorado Wild Pass during their annual vehicle registration through the Division of Motor Vehicles. Usually, passes cost $80. The Keep Colorado Wild Pass is an annual state park pass that provides entry to all Colorado State Parks, protects Colorado wildlife, supports search and rescue programs, and funds trails and local community projects. People will be able to buy or decline the pass when registering a passenger vehicle, light truck, motorcycle and recreational vehicle starting in 2023. The pass is not transferable between vehicles and is linked to a specific license plate and registration card. Residents will have the option to decline the pass when registering a vehicle with the DMV online, through a kiosk or by notifying a customer service representative.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

New study focuses on rural transportation needs in El Paso, Teller, Park counties

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- We know about past, present and future major transportation projects such as along Interstate 25, U.S. 24 and Powers Boulevard but far less is widely known about transportation needs and challenges in the rural areas of the Pikes Peak region. Those issues are being addressed in a recently-released study by The post New study focuses on rural transportation needs in El Paso, Teller, Park counties appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Inflation impacting the cost of 4th of July barbecues

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- People in Southern Colorado are navigating higher food prices for their 4th of July celebrations. According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the cost of a cookout is up 17%. Outside of a King Soopers in Colorado Springs, Kaley Jones says buying groceries for her family of three is impacting her The post Inflation impacting the cost of 4th of July barbecues appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs firefighter accused of stealing nearly $200k through construction company

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The owner of Fortified Solutions, a Colorado Springs firefighter, faces theft charges totaling nearly $200,000 after numerous families reported incomplete projects. According to an arrest affidavit, Jared Whiteman and his wife Jamy Whiteman didn't hold their customers' funds in trust for payment, over-invoiced their customers for work, took down The post Colorado Springs firefighter accused of stealing nearly $200k through construction company appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
denverite.com

Denver and other cities are suing Gov. Jared Polis over taxes and power

On Thursday, Denver, Boulder, Pueblo, Westminster and Commerce City filed a lawsuit against the State of Colorado and Gov. Jared Polis. Their argument: The state should butt out of these home-rule cities’ decisions on who to tax. In this case, the municipalities want to levy sales-and-use taxes on construction supplies used to build schools, something prohibited at the state level.
DENVER, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

5 Colorado Locations Make the Top List for Snowiest Towns

We might have had a below-average winter in Colorado when it comes to snowfall, but that didn't stop Mother Nature from dropping feet of snow on some locations in Colorado. According to Meteorologist, Cory Reppenhagen, Colorado towns took up 25 percent of the top 20 snowiest small towns in America. The list of the top 20 small towns includes the upper peninsula of Michigan and Alaska.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy