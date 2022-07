NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A Nashville police officer went to the hospital after being hit by a Jeep while inside his patrol car. A Metro Nashville police patrol car is hit from behind on I-24 between Bell Road and Hickory Hollow Parkway at around 8:10 a.m. Saturday. The department says Officer Darrin Hardin was inside at the time.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO