ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

4 suspects tied to several San Jose home invasion robberies arrested

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=015YoQ_0gR2i1PD00

San Jose police say they're looking for more victims after four suspects tied to recent home invasion robberies in the city were arrested.

Three of the suspects have been identified as 19-year-old Armando Manzano, 19-year-old Daniel Mendez, and 23-year-old Eduardo Santiago. The fourth suspect is a juvenile, so the identification has been withheld by police.

One of those cases involved two seniors, where their hands were bound, mouths covered with packing tape, and their home ransacked for hours during a home invasion robbery.

EXCLUSIVE: Older SJ couple bound, mouths taped shut in brazen home robbery detail terrifying ordeal

An older San Jose couple is detailing a terrifying home invasion robbery where they were gagged and bound by attackers.

The couple's ordeal lasted two hours before the attackers stole their car and drove off. According to SJPD, the group used the car to commit another home invasion robbery just one mile away, where they reportedly held a man and his 15-month-old at gunpoint.

Police say the suspects threatened to shoot the child and kidnapped the victim, forcing him to go to his bank and withdraw money from his account.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

The suspects returned to the victim's home and stole various personal items, including bank cards, and jewelry. The suspects were captured on a dash camera fleeing the scene by the victim's wife as she came home.

EXCLUSIVE: Victim speaks out after string of violent home invasions continue in South SJ

Police are investigating a string of frightening home invasion robberies in the South San Jose, as one victim says he "failed" to secure his home.

On June 7, a third home invasion occurred in the 4000 block of Bolero Drive. Two male suspects held an elderly couple at gunpoint and violently assaulted them.

One of the victims was able to contact police during the home invasion. Officers apprehended two suspects - identified as Armando Manzano and Daniel Mendez -- as they fled from the scene. They were booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for felony robbery charges.

During the investigation, SJPD identified two additional suspects, Eduardo Santiago and a juvenile male suspect.

The suspects are believed to be involved in other burglaries and violent crimes. SJPD is asking for the public's assistance in providing surveillance footage of the suspects.

EXCLUSIVE: 82-year-old San Jose woman swindled of expensive necklace in her own driveway

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective VanBrande #4542 of the San José Police Robbery Unit via email: 4542@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4166.

EXCLUSIVE: Senior couple's life savings stolen in brazen burglary caught on camera in SF

A senior couple in SF, who immigrated to America nearly 40 years ago, is heartbroken after their life savings was taken from them. A senior law enforcement official confirmed Asian American families are often targets because they keep cash in their homes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0gR2i1PD00

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 19

Ron Bucceri
2d ago

don't have that problem answer door with a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson if it were my home the story would have been written differently

Reply(1)
8
Mike Higuchi
2d ago

Chicanos they are just trying to make living here in America like everyone else.They are now involved in politics so the may legalize home invasion robbery.Look Chicano council member brought back low riders and cruising. They were stopped previously due to crime. They couldn’t afford all batteries to run bouncy little cars.He we go again.

Reply(4)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Man shot, killed after argument in SF: police

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department announced two reports of gunfire Friday night. The later incident, which happened around 11:55 p.m. in the Bayview neighborhood, resulted in a man being shot and killed after an argument, according to SFPD. The shooting happened on the 1600 block of Shafter Avenue where officers found […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Hillsborough police ask public for help arresting suspects in 3 burglaries

HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. - Hillsborough police are asking the public for help in apprehending the suspects in three burglaries that happened Friday night. In the first case, a neighbor heard a burglar alarm going off at a home on Roberts Way around 9:22 p.m. The neighbor reported seeing a white mid-sized sport utility vehicle speeding away, police said. Officers sped to the scene and found a smashed rear glass door. The victim didn't report any losses, police said, and the alarm may have caused the miscreant to flee.
HILLSBOROUGH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

String of East Bay sideshows lead to 100mph police chase

CONCORD, Calif. - Up to 100 drivers participated in sideshow activity in Walnut Creek, Pleasant Hill and Concord Friday night, according to Claycord.com. Concord police and CHP said they stayed busy most of the night working to stop the sideshows. Drivers allegedly split up to confuse police, and occasionally threw rocks and bottles at authorities.
CONCORD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man fatally shot in San Francisco, police say

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Thursday night, officials said. The shooting occurred around 9:16 p.m. in the 400 block of Rose Street. Responding officers found a 20-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a local...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Home Invasions#Violent Crime#Sjpd
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Resident Stops Apparent Arson Attempt

An understaffed San Jose Fire Department has had its hands full all spring and summer long with several calls every day reporting illegal fires. “It takes one spark to create a fire that can easily spread to homes and businesses, and that’s the last thing we want to see,” said Erica Ray of the San Jose Fire Department.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Vandal Smashes Car Windows Along Block in San Francisco

Residents living along San Francisco’s Lake Street said Saturday that their cars were recently vandalized. Most of the damage happened on one block Friday afternoon, on the north side of Lake Street between 17th and 18th avenues. Richie Greenburg posted the video of the aftermath on Twitter after seeing...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Man charged with fentanyl and methamphetamine sales

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — An Oakland man has been charged with distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood, United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds announced Thursday. Alex Murillo, 26, of Oakland, was arrested June 21 and is facing charges of distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine. On April 7, Murillo met up with […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect in violent robbery caught on camera in S.F. Sunset District

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco released photos of a suspect in a May 28 robbery in a plea to the public to help identify him.Officers responded to a 2:59 p.m. report of the robbery in the 2100 block of Taraval Street in the city's Sunset District.Upon arrival, officers found a 47-year-old victim injured who was later taken to a hospital with serious injuries.The victim told police that the suspect had entered the store, purchased an item and left. The suspect then reentered the store and took a car battery and tried to run past the cash registers.The victim told police he confronted the suspect as he ran toward the front door, but was shoved to the ground by the suspect as he left the store.Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male, standing about 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighing about 170 pounds with wavy dark hair.Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the case to contact the department via its 24-hour-tip line at (415) 575-4444, or to text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with "SFPD."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Saturday Links: SF Couple Fined Over $1.5K for Parking in Their Own Driveway

A San Francisco couple that's been parking in their own driveway for almost four decades was recently fined over $1.5K by the City for doing so. Judy and Ed Craine, who have lived at their Noe Valley residence for 36 years, were recently cited by the San Francisco Planning Department for violating a code section banning vehicles in a setback in front of a house — even if it isn't blocking a sidewalk; the couple is now parking on the street and other neighbors allegedly received the same citation. [ABC7]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man, 50, Dies After Shooting At Stockton Park

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 50-year-old man has died after a shooting at a Stockton park late Friday morning. Stockton police say officers responded to the 5400 block of Cosumnes Drive just after 10 a.m. to investigate reports of a person shot. There, officers found a man at Spanos Park who had been shot at least once. That man was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police say. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. No motive or suspect information has been released at this point. The name of the man killed has also not yet been released.
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

77-year-old woman arrested in San Jose's 18th homicide this year

SAN JOSE, Calif. - An investigation of a residential fire has now turned into San Jose's latest homicide case. Police say they arrested a 77-year-old woman after her husband was killed in the fire last Friday. On June 25, at around 3:47 a.m., San Jose Fire Department responded to the...
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
62K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy