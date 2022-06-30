For Our Community | Eldridge Summer Fest

The Quad City Botanical Center is building a new $135,000 Ability Garden outside its entrance at 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island, which is expected to be complete by late August. The new Ability Garden concept plan was designed by Eric Hornig of Hitchcock Design Group and is being constructed by Aledo-based Outdoor Innovations. This concept plan will be referenced throughout the construction process, as the entire garden will be custom built throughout all the steps to ensure appropriate mobility.
Comments / 0