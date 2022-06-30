ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eldridge, IA

For Our Community | Eldridge Summer Fest

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTabbitha Kramer joined us to talk about...

ourquadcities.com

QC Botanical Center building new Ability Garden

The Quad City Botanical Center is building a new $135,000 Ability Garden outside its entrance at 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island, which is expected to be complete by late August. The new Ability Garden concept plan was designed by Eric Hornig of Hitchcock Design Group and is being constructed by Aledo-based Outdoor Innovations. This concept plan will be referenced throughout the construction process, as the entire garden will be custom built throughout all the steps to ensure appropriate mobility.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Visit parks and enjoy a free popsicle

Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati and The City of Moline have officially proclaimed July 2022 as Park and Recreation Month (an initiative of the National Recreation and Park Association). Make a quick pit-stop to celebrate at a different park every Thursday in July from 12:30– 1:30 p.m., when free popsicles will be...
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Putnam progresses in community input, including new World Culture exhibit

The Putnam Museum and Science Center continues to reach out to reflect the diversity of the Quad Cities, including a major new exhibit in the World Culture Gallery and updating its permanent regional history exhibit. “Akwaaba: West African Cultures” is the second exhibit in the World Culture Gallery, which opened...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Convenient Care expands hours

Residents of Eldridge and northern Scott County will have increased access to health care when Genesis Convenient Care, Eldridge expands to full-time hours beginning July 5, according to a news release. Convenient Care, at 301 N. 4th Ave. at the Eldridge Family Practice clinic, opened in October 2019 to offer...
ELDRIDGE, IA
KWQC

Thousands pour into LeClaire Park hours before Red, White and Boom

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Even before a single firework was set off, thousands from the Quad Cities and beyond set up their tents and sunshades in LeClaire Park Sunday evening. This year, Red, White and Boom added more food vendors and activities for kids to keep the day going leading up to the largest fireworks show in the QC.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Shelter invites public to help comfort animals during fireworks

Kings Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter, 2504 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport, invites the public from 8:30-10 p.m. Sunday to help comfort the animals during fireworks, according to a Facebook post. Volunteers are asked to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. No registration is required. For...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Totally tubular turtles travel to the library!

Cowabunga, dudes! The Davenport Public Library invites you to check out two totally awesome programs on turtles!. Kids and adults of all ages can learn about land and aquatic turtles’ adaptations that allow them to survive in their respective habitats. The Nahant Marsh Education Center staff will share live aquatic and land species and teach about their different adaptations, diets and habitats. This program is suitable for all ages. Nahant Presents: Turtles is Thursday, July 7 at 10:00 a.m. Click here for more information.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

County distributes $2 million-plus to help recovery from COVID-19

The Whiteside County Board has authorized the distribution of $2,001,658.56 from its recently established Grant Program, the ARPA State and Local Fiscal Recovery (SLFRF) Grant, to 59 disproportionately affected entities who have suffered economic impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The County funded the Grant Program with a portion of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that it received.
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
#Summer Fest#Moonlightchase Com
ourquadcities.com

Muscatine plans bang-up Fourth celebration

Muscatine will have its Fourth of July celebration on Monday, July 4, beginning with a kids’ parade at 9 a.m. from 2nd and Pine Street to Musser Public Library. Also:. A community parade will begin at 4 p.m. in downtown Muscatine. An Almost Fireworks Fest will be 5-8 p.m....
ourquadcities.com

Mobile clinic will provide low-cost animal vaccines Thursday

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center Mobile Vaccine Clinic will be at the Zion Lutheran Church for a Low-Cost Mobile Vaccine Clinic on Thursday, July 7 from 2-5 p.m. Cats must be in carriers and dogs must be leashed. The Zion Lutheran Church is at 1216 8th St., Davenport. Low-Cost...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

K9 Resorts sets ribbon cutting

K9 Resorts of the Quad Cities will host a ribbon cutting on Friday, July 8, at 4:30 p.m. to celebrate its grand opening at 1409 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport. An open house and private tours will be held afterward. K9 Resorts of the Quad Cities is a luxury dog daycare...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Galesburg sets ‘Big Bang Boom’ at Lake Storey

Galesburg Parks and Recreation will celebrate “Big Bang Boom” at Lake Storey Park on Monday, July 4, along with WGIL and The LASER. Fireworks are scheduled to begin at dusk. The fireworks launch site will be on the south side of the lake on the edge of the...
ourquadcities.com

Get high tech with coding camp for kids

It’s time to go digital at the Davenport Public Library!. Kids in second through fifth grade are invited to explore coding with hands-on coding toys and robots. Coding Camp is Wednesday, July 6 from 4:00-5:00 p.m. at the Davenport Public Library Eastern Avenue Branch, located at 6000 Eastern Avenue, Davenport. Registration is required here.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Weekend fire significantly damages Bettendorf home

UPDATE: (July 3, 2022 – 6:38 p.m.) A fire has significantly damaged a Bettendorf home located on Greenbriar Drive. We don’t know the cause of the fire or if there are any injuries. UPDATE: A house fire in Bettendorf left behind significant damages Sunday. It started around 4:20...
BETTENDORF, IA
juliensjournal.com

Trappist Caskets: Iowa’s Oldest House

The historic log cabin sitting proudly on a hilltop at Dubuque’s Mathias Ham Historic Site has the distinction of being the city’s and Iowa’s oldest remaining house. Most historians agree the cabin originally located at Second and Locusts Streets near St. Raphael Cathedral was built by French Canadian fur trapper Louis Arriandeaux around 1827-28. Several stories center on the history of the cabin and its original owner.
DUBUQUE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Both major parties apply pressure with political purity

Current fight within GOP regarding Trumpism still undecided. Thanks for clicking on this web extra. Our panel discussion ran long this week and we didn’t have enough time to bring it all to you on “4 the Record.”. We pick up the discussion with the pressure of political...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
qctoday.com

Crews work along the I-74 bridge pedestrian path in Bettendorf.

Moline City Council is moving ahead with plans to purchase a John Deere medic utility vehicle with a medic bed from International Automated Systems from Baldwin, Wisconsin. The vehicle would cost $53,624.84 and it was requested for consideration to utilize restricted funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to cover the cost of the vehicle.
MOLINE, IL
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus paymentsof $1,400 for thousands in Iowa

Thousands of residents in Johnson County, Iowa will soon see stimulus checks worth $1,400. Around 2,500 families in the county will see the stimulus payments as a form of pandemic relief. $1.5 million dollars have been set aside and will be used from the American Rescue Act to fund the...

