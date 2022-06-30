ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Beach, FL

Jacksonville Beach pier won’t be open for Fourth of July

By Meghan Moriarty, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LByXs_0gR2hVaj00

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The highly anticipated reopening of the Jacksonville Beach pier will have to wait a little longer.

STORY: Buttigieg: Airline CEOs vow to make flight schedules ‘realistic’ ahead of Fourth of July

A City of Jacksonville spokesperson sent us this statement regarding the official opening date: “There will be a ceremony at some point next week. We don’t have a day yet. It will not be open until after the 4th because of fireworks preps and the fact they will be launched from the pier.”

The pier has made a lot of progress in the last two weeks. Action News Jax told you when Jacksonville Beach city officials toured the pier.

Councilman Rory Diamond said the new pier is 12 feet higher than the previous pier. He previously said the pier could open as early as July 4, but that date has since been pushed back.

While the public can’t enjoy it just yet, fireworks will be set off at 9 p.m. on July 4 from the pier.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Fireworks scheduled throughout Jacksonville area to celebrate July 4th

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – To celebrate Independence Day, fireworks will be lighting up the sky throughout the Jacksonville area on Monday night. Jacksonville’s Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration will return this year at multiple locations throughout the city to celebrate our nation’s independence. The city of Jacksonville is offering a spectacular fireworks display at 9:45 p.m. from each of these five locations:
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Volunteers needed for July 5 beach cleanup

Jacksonville Beach, Fla. — First the party, then the cleanup. The City of Jacksonville and Keep Jacksonville Beautiful are looking for volunteers to help clean up the beaches following Fourth of July festivities. Volunteers will meet at 7 a.m. at these three locations:. Atlantic Boulevard at the ocean. Beach...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

The USS Orleck is open for tours for the week of July 4th

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The historic USS Orleck is open for tours for the week of July 4th, as leaders celebrate the ship’s first Fourth of July here on the First Coast. The Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront and the Jacksonville Historic Naval Ship Association have partnered for “Red, White and Riverfront Views,” a 10-day event that gives guests staying at the hotel a chance to tour the USS Orleck warship. Tours will take place from July 1 through July 10.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville Beach, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Lifestyle
Jacksonville, FL
Lifestyle
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pier#What To Do#Local Life#Travel Info#Fourth Of July#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
First Coast News

Police: Severe weather has passed, show at TIAA Bank Field will go on!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update 5:52 p.m:. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says that the severe weather has passed and the stadium has resumed normal, safe operations. If you are planning to rock 'n' roll at TIAA Bank Field tonight, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is advising you stay home for now.
residentnews.net

Ivey appointed Sheriff, special election looms for vacancy

On Saturday, June 11, Pat Ivey was sworn in as Jacksonville’s acting sheriff. Appointed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Ivey is replacing former Sheriff Mike Williams, who announced his retirement on June 2 following reports he no longer resided in Duval County and had, therefore, rendered himself ineligible to hold the position.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
102K+
Followers
110K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy