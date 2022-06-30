Jacksonville Beach pier won’t be open for Fourth of July

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The highly anticipated reopening of the Jacksonville Beach pier will have to wait a little longer.

A City of Jacksonville spokesperson sent us this statement regarding the official opening date: “There will be a ceremony at some point next week. We don’t have a day yet. It will not be open until after the 4th because of fireworks preps and the fact they will be launched from the pier.”

The pier has made a lot of progress in the last two weeks. Action News Jax told you when Jacksonville Beach city officials toured the pier.

Councilman Rory Diamond said the new pier is 12 feet higher than the previous pier. He previously said the pier could open as early as July 4, but that date has since been pushed back.

While the public can’t enjoy it just yet, fireworks will be set off at 9 p.m. on July 4 from the pier.

