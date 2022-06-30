ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kanye West Sued Over ‘Donda 2’ Sample – “No Shame in Taking Away Rights From Another Artist”

By Alex Hopper
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BwMUW_0gR2hPIN00

Kanye West has racked up yet another lawsuit for unauthorized use of a sample in one of his Donda 2 tracks, “Flowers.”

According to a complaint, obtained by Billboard, filed in the U.S. District Court in New York, the song samples the 1986 club hit “Move Your Body” by Marshall Jefferson and is “repeated at least 22 times throughout.”

“West advocates for artists’ rights with one hand, yet has no shame in taking away rights from another artist with the other,” the suit says. It later calls the use of the sample “willful and deliberate,” claiming that West met with Jefferson’s publisher and admitted sampling the tune without obtaining proper clearance beforehand.

“Defendants know and have been informed that they do not possess a license to utilize the Composition in the Unauthorized Work, and yet continue to willfully infringe in blatant disregard of UIMP’s rights of ownership,” the suit continues.

Joining West in the suit is Alex Klein, co-creator of the Stem Player music device West used to release Donda 2. Ten unidentified individuals are referenced in the suit only as “Does 1-10.” According to Billboard, West previously claimed to have sold 11,000 Stem Players, generating an estimated $2.2 million in revenue.

Another Donda 2 track, “Come to Life” came under fire earlier this year in a suit from Bishop David P. Moten, who claimed a significant portion of the song was lifted from a sermon he delivered at a Victoria, Texas church in 2011. No resolution of that lawsuit has been announced.

In 2019, West was sued by Ronald Oslin Bobb-Semple after his voice was unlawfully sampled on the Kids See Ghosts Track “Freeee (Ghost Town Pt. 2).” That lawsuit was settled in January of last year.

Check out the two songs below.

(Photo by Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Son Connor, 27, Seen In Rare Photos With ‘The Sandlot’ Star

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor surfaced in a rare outing in Santa Monica, California, and despite steering clear of the Hollywood spotlight, he was seen with a familiar face — The Sandlot star Patrick Renna! Connor, 27 was seen leaving a restaurant on June 15 with Patrick, 43, who memorably played Hamilton “Ham” Porter in the nostalgic cult comedy. Connor and Patrick enjoyed their meal at iconic Italian eatery Capo located on Ocean Avenue and were later seen outside the restaurant in photos engaging in friendly banter.
SANTA MONICA, CA
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game

Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New York State
HollywoodLife

Priscilla Presley Poses With Daughter Lisa Marie & Rarely Seen Twin Granddaughters In New Photos

Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley divorced way back in 1973, before his infamous death in 1977. But the so-called King of Rock and Roll’s famous ex-wife has never stopped being a luminous public figure, and on Tuesday she presided over the remaining Presley family members as they attended a Hand and Footprint Ceremony. Priscilla, 77, her daughter Lisa Marie Presley, 54, and her granddaughters Riley Keough, 33 and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, 13, were all pictured at legendary TCL Chinese Theaters in Hollywood on June 21.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Dropped A Bombshell About Her Marriage To Kanye West On ‘Kardashians,' And He’s Not Going To Like It

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian, 41, sat down with her sister Khloe, 37, for a scene in which the two sisters discussed their past relationships (as the latter was going through her infamous breakup with Tristan Thompson following his most recent cheating scandal). In an attempt to comfort and bond with her sis, Kim opened up about her romantic history with Kanye West, and how “no one really” knew what their relationship was like.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
Person
Marshall Jefferson
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo

Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

You May Want To Sit Down Before You See The Black Dress J-Lo Wore To The Tribeca Film Festival—She’s Showing So Much Skin!

Jennifer Lopez made sure all eyes were on her when she attended the premiere of her new Netflix documentary Halftime, at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on Wednesday, June 8th. And let’s just say that it was very clear that the “On My Way” singer – along with her famously incredible figure – was the star of the show!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

In The Buff! Rumer Willis Snaps A Series Of Sultry Selfies From The Bathtub

For Rumer Willis, self-care Sunday is a warm bath and an impromptu photo shoot!On June 5, the actress uploaded a few snaps of herself from the bathtub without much explanation, simply captioning the post, "😮😏😜☺️." The star, 33, had nothing on aside from some jewelry, and her orange locks were tied up with the bangs hanging loose."A gorgeous girly... 👏👏👏," commented one fan, while another declared, "Prettiest woman ever." As usual, plenty of people likened the Empire alum's looks to that of her famous mom, Demi Moore, 59. "You're beautiful just like your mother," commented a fan, as another echoed,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defendants#The U S District Court#Uimp#Stem Players
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Sports New Hairdo As He Arrives In Paris To Shoot New Movie Following Amber Heard Trial — Photos

Out and about! Johnny Depp was spotted in late June — almost one month after his trial against Amber Heard wrapped. The actor, 59, sported a new hairdo and looked to be in a good mood as he got off the plane. Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos!The Pirates of the Caribbean star wore a newsboy cap, in addition to a jacket and matching pants. Depp also had his hair in braids. BUSTED! GOFUNDME DELETES CAMPAIGN TO DONATE $1M TO AMBER HEARD FOLLOWING DEFAMATION TRIAL LOSSOn Monday, June 27, it was rumored that Depp was maybe going...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling Poses With Kids Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9 & Beau, 5, At ‘Minions’ Premiere: Photos

Tori Spelling is super mom! The 40-year-old actress took four of her kids, Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9 and Beau, 5, to the Minions: The Rise of Gru premiere in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 25 (oldest son Liam, 15, did appear to join the family). Tori and her kids were all smiles as they posed on the yellow carpet for photographers, with the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum matching the carpet in a bright floral dress.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Kim Kardashian Fights Back After Jenna Bush Blasts North West’s Birthday Party

Insiders tell Radar that Kim Kardashian is fighting back after Jenna Bush Hager criticized her for throwing an ‘over the top' birthday party for her 9-year-old daughter North West.“When Kim was on the show a few weeks ago Jenna was kissing her ass. Kim was scheduled to appear on the show hosted by Hoda and Savannah, but when Jenna’s team begged her to stick around and do an interview on the ratings-troubled 10 AM hour, Kim did it as a favor. Now Jenna has the nerve to go after Kim’s daughter! Kim has made it perfectly clear that she will...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Princess Diana Allegedly Had a Crush on a Popular 1980s Singer Who Frequently Called Her ‘My Darling’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s not a big secret that Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage was an unhappy one. So it’s not a surprise Diana allegedly developed a crush on one of her A-list friends back in the 1980s — specifically with George Michael.  In the upcoming biography by James Gavin called George Michael: A Life, he explores a myriad of aspects of the late singer’s life — including his relationship with Diana. They were quite close,...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Lisa Marie Presley Says It Breaks Her Heart Son Benjamin Keough ‘Isn’t Here to See’ ‘Elvis’ Biopic

After months of waiting and heaping praise from Elvis Presley‘s daughter Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis hits theaters on Friday. Presley’s daughter viewed the film earlier this month during a special screening. Since then, she’s had nothing but positive things to say about it, as has her daughter Riley Keough. Now though, just days before the biopic becomes available to the public, the King of Rock N’ Roll’s daughter shared that it breaks her heart that her son Benjamin Keough “isn’t here to see” his grandfather’s newest portrayal.
MOVIES
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

32K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy