Alanis Morissette Honors Late Bandmate Taylor Hawkins During London Show

By Tina Benitez-Eves
 4 days ago
Alanis Morissette paid tribute to her former bandmate and late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins during her concert at the O2 Arena in London on June 28.

Currently on her Jagged Little Pill 25th anniversary tour, Morissette honored Hawkins during the first of two shows at The O2 in London at the end of her set while performing her hit “Ironic” as photos of the drummer displayed on a screen and the words “In Memory of Taylor Hawkins.”

Prior to joining the Foo Fighters in 1997, Hawkins was a part of Morissette’s touring band from 1995 through ’97, and also appeared in Morissette’s videos for “You Learn” and “You Oughta Know.” In a 2018 interview, Hawkins said he was grateful for his time in Morissette’s band and joked that he would be delivering pizza if it wasn’t for her.

Hawkins first had the opportunity to play a gig with Morissette in 1995 when he was 23 after meeting her manager and was then invited to play drums on Jagged Little Pill. “That was it,” said Hawkins in 2019 when he had the opportunity to present Morissette with the Icon Honors Award at a Billboard Women in Music event. “We started rehearsing. I got three songs on a cassette—it was back in the day—and I heard ‘You Oughta Know’ and I heard ‘You Learn’ … and so we started rehearsing, and then the first song came out and it just went completely bananas.”

He added, “As a musician, she gave all of us a lot of space. … I destroyed her songs by putting all sorts of crazy drum stuff all over it, but she dug it. She was really open to that and she’s an artist first and foremost—but giving—and she gave us a lot of space to be a cool band within that. And then I watched her just become this like amazing front person.”

This fall, Morissette is scheduled to perform at one of two Foo Fighters and Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts, the first taking place Sept. 3 at London’s Wembley Stadium and the second on Sept. 27 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Morissette will make a guest appearance at the Los Angeles show, which will also feature Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic, Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones, P!nk, Nile Rodgers, young musician Nandi Bushell, Nancy Wilson, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Gene Simmons, Nikki Sixx, and more. Chris Rock is set to make an appearance at the Wembley Stadium show, along with Novoselic, Jones, and more joining Foo Fighters.

