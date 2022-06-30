City of Madison again offering free summer bus passes to MMSD middle and high schoolers

MADISON, Wis. — Kids attending schools in the Madison Metropolitan School District will once again have access to free city bus passes this summer, the mayor’s office announced Thursday.

The program, part of the “MetroForward” initiative, provides a free Metro Transit pass to all MMSD middle and high school students for the summer, giving them a safe way to get across the city.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s office says the city distributed 2,375 passes to students who took nearly 38,000 bus rides last summer .

“It’s clear that these passes make a real difference for Madison youth and their families,” mayor Rhodes-Conway said in a statement. “We are working hard to improve transit access, and we want young people to benefit from that.”

The mayor says the passes help provide young people an opportunity to get to summer jobs, summer school programs, city parks, pools, and more.

Free passes will be given out to middle and high schoolers from the 6th grade and up and are now available for pickup from school summer semester sites across the city

Students who live in Madison but do not go to an MMSD school or did not receive a pass from their school are also eligible for the free passes, and can pick them up at the Metro Transit office at 1245 E. Washington Ave., Suite 201.

The passes are valid through September 6.

