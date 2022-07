An Ohio law that bans abortion after six weeks of gestation will remain as the state Supreme Court reviews a lawsuit filed to overturn it. On Friday, the state court denied a request motion by abortion clinics for an emergency stay on the measure that was enacted in 2019, which would have temporarily restored access to abortion services while the lawsuit proceeds. The decision marks another blow to abortion providers following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last week, allowing states to regulate procedures.

