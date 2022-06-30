ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand County, CO

CR 219 reopens in Grand County after road washes out

By Blayke Roznowski
 4 days ago
UPDATE | Thursday, 3:50 p.m. — Grand County Road 219 reopened just before 4 p.m.

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — Grand County Road 219 is closed because the road has washed out.

Both directions of CR 219 are between Granby and Hot Sulphur Springs, less than a mile from Highway 40, according to the Grand County Sheriff's Office.

Drowsy Water Creek rose 8 to 10 feet and overflowed the banks, the sheriff's office said. The overflowing caused the road to wash out. It also sent debris down the road.

The road is expected to be closed all day.

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

