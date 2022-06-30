ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York resident wins $1K a week for life

By Delaney Keppner
 4 days ago

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York Lottery announced that one second-prize ticket was sold for the June 25 CASH4LIFE drawing.

According to the NY Lottery, the ticket was sold at 4th Ave Snack Plus located at 73 South Fourth Avenue in Mount Vernon. The ticket was worth a guaranteed $1,000 a week for life. Residents can check the winning numbers here .

Restaurants adding surcharges amid rising prices

The winning numbers for the CASH4LIFE game are drawn from a field of one to 60. The Cash Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to four.

The CASH4LIFE drawing takes place every Monday and Thursday at approximately 9 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.

How to catch the best view of the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks

NEW YORK (PIX11) – It’s the Fourth of July!  A day to mark our nation’s birthday and independence. In just a few hours, the sky above the East River will light up with the Macy’s 46th annual 4th of July Fireworks.  The iconic spectacle has been wowing millions of people since 1976.  Folks heading down to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
