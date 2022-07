LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) gave details Thursday of an arrest that took place on Monday, June 27. The suspect of the arrest is 18-year-old Alonzo “AJ” Brown, booked for two cases of stalking and murdering in the past two months. The most recent alleged homicide happened on Thursday, June 23, according to the LVMPD.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO