Kelly Clarkson Says ‘Huge Divorce’ Impacted Her Music Career

By Sean Griffin
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
Kelly Clarkson has had a rough time the past few years. The “Since U Been Gone” singer hasn’t released any new music since 2017. Except, however, she released a 2021 Christmas album called When Christmas Comes Around…Recently, Clarkson appeared on “The Global Chart Show with Brooke Reese.” The podcast, which appears on Apple Music, a show that interviews artists of all genres.

On the show, Clarkson spoke about the difficulty of her divorce. She talks about how it affected her ability to produce music.

“Everybody knows the huge divorce I went through, and it’s been, like, two years and not easy with kids,” Kelly Clarkson said on the podcast Wednesday.

She was asked when fans can expect to hear her next album, and she continued. “I’m just navigating what I’m comfortable with releasing. So, it’s just a hard thing to navigate,” she said.

However, the former American Idol winner promised fans one thing: new music is on the way.

“It’s coming. I just got to get my crap together. I just got to figure out what I’m going to release. I’ve never had this difficult of a project.”

Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from now ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in June 2020. Apparently, like most divorces, it’s been a heated one.

Kelly Clarkson’s Divorce from Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock had been married for almost seven years before filing for divorce. They settled for divorce in 2022.

However, it seems as though Clarkson’s ex-husband wound up with a cozy deal. According to Radar, Brandon Blackstock bought a new home for $1.8 million. His new home is in Montana. Montana is the location of the former couple’s ranch.

In this Outsider article, author Samantha Whidden outlines the details of the agreement. “Through their divorce, Kelly Clarkson has agreed to give Blackstock just a little more than 5% of the Montana ranch. This percentage notably equals more than $900,000 the ranch’s $17,750,000 value. Blackstock was permitted to stay at the ranch until June. This is as long as he paid Clarkson $12,500 a month in rent. Clarkson is now paying her ex-husband $160,000 a month. Which includes $115,000 a month in spousal support and $45,000 in child support. This will expire in January 2024.”

However, Blackstock’s new home is a fine consolation prize. The 40-acre property resides in the beautiful state of Montana, and the house is beautiful. It includes four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, a sauna, a greenhouse, and a barn. Blackstock reportedly wants to leave the entertainment industry and transition to cattle ranching.

Now that Kelly Clarkson’s contentious divorce is behind her, she can begin reorienting her life toward her career.

However, the singer did recently release her Kellyoke EP. The album is entirely comprised of covers. Clarkson released the six-song album on June 9, 2022 through Atlantic Records. The album concept was based on a segment of the same name from her daytime talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show.

