Free storytelling workshop will be at Highline Heritage Museum on Wednesday, July 6

The ‘7 Stories’ storytelling group will be hosting a free storytelling workshop on Wednesday, July 6, from 6-7:30 p.m., at the Highline Heritage Museum in Burien (map below).

Barbara and Ron Hammond will lead the workshop. They just celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary.

“Storytelling is a family tradition in both of our birth families,” they said. “We read and told stories to our four children until the youngest went off to college – starting with the likes of ‘The Carrot Seed’ and ending with Mary Oliver and ‘The Hitchhikers Guide to the Universe.’ Barbara studied storytelling with the great Spencer Shaw at UW as part of her training as a children’s librarian. Ron just wings it.”

Before you come to the workshop, think of a story from your life that can be told in a minute or two. Storytelling is a lot like playing jazz – it requires both careful preparation in getting ready and improvisation in presenting. Barbara and Ron will discuss both aspects and help you hone the story you bring with you into something you would be proud to present.

We are never more convincing than when we tell our own stories. Everybody has them. Sharing them is both rewarding and fun but benefits from careful preparation. Spend an hour and a half with two experienced storytellers and pick up some of the tips of the trade.

Who hasn’t been captivated by a powerful or funny story? ‘7 Stories’ is a night of such storytelling – to build community, empathy, and celebrate our diversity.

Each ‘7 Stories’ night has a theme. Storytellers sign up and are selected in advance. Real stories are mesmerizing and raw. This is not a theatrical performance, but true-life stories from your friends, acquaintances, or someone you have never met. These stories are told from the heart. The program is introduced by our host for the evening, with a short bio of each storyteller.

WE NEED YOU. Please consider sharing your true story in the spirit of community and friendship. We will coach/help you as much as you would like. To sign up go to burienculturehub.org/7stories; or email us at [email protected]

Upcoming themes are:

July 22: Coming to America/Adjusting to America

Aug. 26: Saying Yes – Taking Chances

Sept. 23: First Job/Worst Job

Oct. 28: Silver Linings

To learn more about ‘7 Stories, visit http://burienculturehub.org/7stories.

To view videos of previous ‘7 Stories’ events, click here.

The Highline Heritage Museum is located at 819 SW 152nd Street in Olde Burien: