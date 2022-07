The Alabama deputy sheriff who survived the shooting that left his friend and co-worker dead spoke out publicly for the first time Friday. In a Facebook post, 30-year-old Bibb County deputy Chris Poole lauded slain Deputy Brad Johnson, 32. Poole also said he forgives suspect Austin Patrick Hall for shooting him but said he hasn’t yet forgiven him for the killing of Johnson.

BIBB COUNTY, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO