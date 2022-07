Getting in shape can be tough. It takes time, effort and sometimes money. That’s why The Aesthetics Center wants to help you achieve your health and fitness goals this summer. Dr. Barbara Rappaport and her staff are Jacksonville’s only Emsuite offering combination Treatments with Emsculpt Neo, Emtone, Emsella, and EmFemme 360. Dr. Rappaport has over 20 years of experience and has been named multiple times as one of Jacksonville’s Top Doctors in Jacksonville Magazine, America’s Most Honored Doctors, and Vitals Most Compassionate Doctor awards.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO