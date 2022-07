The "All American Festival" at the Peoria Sports Complex on July 4 will have music, water slides and of course, fireworks. But 4th of July activities can be a little overwhelming for some so the city of Peoria will have a sensory room. It will have kits people can check out, including everything from noise-canceling headphones to weighted blankets. There will also be plush chairs and activities to make sure people can stay calm during the celebration.

PEORIA, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO