Alabama State

Alabama cites abortion ruling in transgender medication case

By KIM CHANDLER
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Days after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that states can prohibit abortion, Alabama has seized on the decision to argue that the state should also be able to ban gender-affirming medical treatments for transgender youths. The case marks one of the first known instances...

