Save 50% Off Primary’s Affordable Kids’ Clothing

It’s no secret that kids’ clothing brand Primary is our go-to for easy, simple outfits. They make it a snap to get your kid dressed and presentable in the mornings; Primary’s clothes are easy to coordinate, and with no labels, you can avoid a battle over anything being “scratchy.” The bright colors and basic styles are gender-neutral , so there are no “boys’ clothes” or “girls’ clothes” — just fun, fuss-free outfits that any and every kid can wear.

But when we learned that Primary’s website isn’t the only place we can get our Primary fix, it blew our minds. Especially since this “secret” source — Buy Buy Baby — has our favorite kids’ clothes for 50% off right now! The sale only lasts from today through July 4th, and stuff is gonna go fast, so take it from us and add everything you need to your cart ASAP.

From summer-ready rompers, swimsuits and rash guards, and tee and short separates, to long-sleeved PJs perfect for when the nights get cooler, to entire coordinating collections of baby sleep and play essentials — it’s all fifty. Percent. Off. And if that’s not cause for a celebration, we don’t know what is. Outfitting our kiddos on the cheap for the rest of the summer? YES PLEASE.

There’s so much cute Primary stuff on sale at Buy Buy Baby that you’re not going to know where to stop, but don’t let anybody get in the way of your budget-savvy self. (Because, psst , their clothes are so durable and soft that they make fantastic hand-me-downs for younger siblings too!)

Striped Shortie Romper

Available in sizes from 0-18 months, the snap placement on this romper makes for easy on/easy off and convenient diaper changes too. It’s got a cute little pocket detail on the front and, like all of Primary’s pieces, it’s made of pre-washed cotton so it won’t shrink.

Unisex Rainbow Mini Stripe Organic Cotton Baby Essentials Collection

How ’bout a whole COLLECTION of cute mix-and-match pieces to make dressing your kid an absolute no-brainer? One of Primary’s bestsellers, this rainbow mini stripe collection is bright, cheerful, and made with the softest organic cotton. (It’s available in an adorable heart print , too!)

Unisex Play Shorts

Stock up on the basics with these comfy play shorts . Available in 6 solid colors, they coordinate with whatever shirt you pull out of the drawer! And since they’re only six bucks right now, there’s no reason not to buy a pair (or two!) in every color.

Rainbow Stripe Tee

Did we mention how Primary makes it to throw together an outfit and make it look cohesive? We did? Well it’s worth mentioning again, because you can literally trust even your toddler to grab shorts that pair well with this go-with-anything tee !

Unisex Rash Guard

The season for water play is in full swing, and this unisex rash guard — available in 5 vibrant colors — provides a layer of UPF 50+ protection to help protect your little one’s delicate skin.

Get to clicking, parents, and stock up on essentials for your littles — because these Primary deals at Buy Buy Baby are just like fireworks: amazing and brilliant, but over before you know it!