Opponents testifying against an emergency rule from the state health department that would bar transgender Montanans from changing the sex designation on their birth certificate far outweighed supporters during a lengthy public hearing on Thursday. Around 100 people, including transgender Montanans, transgender rights activists, parents, teachers, faith leaders and medical professionals, testified against the emergency […]

MONTANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO