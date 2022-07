AUGUSTA, N.Y. - Oneida County Sheriff's responded to a two-car accident in the town of Augusta Saturday afternoon. Police say one man was transported to the hospital. Around, 3:30 p.m., police say 62-year-old Harold Swartwout of Hancock was traveling on Barry Farm Road when he came to a stop sign at the intersection of Wells Gifford Road. When Swartwout began to drive, police say he failed to see and yield a 2011 Chevrolet pickup.

