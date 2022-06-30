VSU announces class of Spring 2022

William Lamar “Buddy” Williams, 77, of Valdosta, died on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at his residence following a lengthy illness. He was born in Quitman, Georgia on July 14, 1944, to the late Clayton and Onnie Mae Spradley Williams and has been a lifelong resident of this area. He had been employed with Brigmans Cabinet Shop in Hahira as a cabinet maker and had been the owner-operator of Blue Lake Cabinet Shop. Mr. Williams was a great family man who loved his church and was a child of God. He had a great fighting spirit along with a heart of gold. He was also an avid fisherman. Mr. Williams was a member of the Swilley Hill Church of God.

VALDOSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO