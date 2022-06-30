ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

VSU announces class of Spring 2022

valdostatoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVALDOSTA – Valdosta State University releases a complete list of 127 graduates from the class of Spring 2022. Valdosta State University is proud to announce the members of its graduating class of Spring 2022. For the complete...

valdostatoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
valdostatoday.com

William Lamar “Buddy” Williams

William Lamar “Buddy” Williams, 77, of Valdosta, died on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at his residence following a lengthy illness. He was born in Quitman, Georgia on July 14, 1944, to the late Clayton and Onnie Mae Spradley Williams and has been a lifelong resident of this area. He had been employed with Brigmans Cabinet Shop in Hahira as a cabinet maker and had been the owner-operator of Blue Lake Cabinet Shop. Mr. Williams was a great family man who loved his church and was a child of God. He had a great fighting spirit along with a heart of gold. He was also an avid fisherman. Mr. Williams was a member of the Swilley Hill Church of God.
VALDOSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy