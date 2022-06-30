ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Rants & Raves, July 1, 2022

By For Hometown News
 4 days ago

So delightful to read the article about the children at Westside Elementary School with their certificates and tablets, which reflect their hard work and accomplishments. As a grandmother, I was so pleased to see all the young girls in dresses and skirts instead of all the ratty torn jeans that are...

The Big Five … with Tahni Chiarelli, Yard deSIGNs of Palm Coast

1. Tell readers a bit about yourself and how you ended up in Flagler County. My name is Tahni Chiarelli (pronounced Taw-nee Sure-elly). My husband, Tom, and I have been married for 28 years. We have 6 children who are all grown and married and we are about to have our 11th grandchild! Our only “child” at home is our rescue dog, Katie. We are from Missouri (Kansas City area – Go Chiefs!), where I was an elementary teacher and my husband worked for the St. Luke’s Medical Health Systems. We vacationed with our family up and down the Atlantic Coast of Florida almost every year since our first year of marriage. About 6 years ago on one of these vacations, we took the scenic route down A1A from South Carolina to our destination. We fell in love with this area as we drove through and knew we would move here when Tom retired. Definitely a hidden piece of paradise! Even though I have been a beach girl at heart my whole life, we officially became Floridians a little over a year ago.
PALM COAST, FL
State reports sudden jump in Covid-19 vaccinations in Volusia

Volusia County’s new Covid-19 cases continued rising in the past two weeks, up 3,150, while the state reported a sudden jump in vaccinations by 11,300 in the county, based on the July 1 report of the Florida Department of Health. The department issues reports on Covid-19 every two weeks,...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Oops, they did it for girls in Volusia County

It begins with an “uh-oh” but ends with a “whew, dodged a bullet.”. That ending is brought to you by the women who run the Volusia County Oopsie Project. The triumvirate is making sure young women have access to feminine hygiene products at a moment’s notice. “All women have been in a position where they've been in school and had that moment,” said Gina Elmazi, founder of the Volusia County Oopsie Project.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Fireworks prohibited; leave the show to the pros!

Visitors are reminded to leave the fireworks to the professionals, or run the risk of serious repercussions. Use and/or possession of fireworks is prohibited on Volusia County beaches, and individuals in possession of fireworks on the beach will have fireworks confiscated and may be arrested. Bill 140 regarding the use of fireworks on designated holidays does not apply to Volusia County beaches. Fireworks cannot be used on the beach, in beachfront parks or at access points (including ramps and walkovers). Fireworks not only pose a great safety hazard, but they also deter nesting sea turtles from using the beach and create an enormous amount of trash that is extremely difficult to remove and is often ingested by sea life.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
Florida Man Convicted in Multimillion-Dollar Pool Contracting Scheme Across Florida, Including Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Attorney General Ashley Moody today announced the conviction of a Florida man on multiple felony charges for operating a multimillion-dollar pool contracting scheme. Amore’ Pools Inc. owner Brian Washburn defrauded Florida homeowners out of nearly $3 million, often leaving dangerous debris piles and gaping holes...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Rules on lawn ornaments should be enforced uniformly

Unless The Villages makes everyone take any/all lawn ornaments out of their front yard this is so hypocritical. Enforce the ordinance at every home in The Villages or do not address any of the complaints. You say The Villages only enforces if it’s been turned in by a rogue complainer?...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Move over key lime pie: Florida has a new state dessert

ORLANDO, Fla. - Move over, key lime pie. Florida has another state dessert – strawberry shortcake. Gov. DeSantis recently signed SB 1006, which designated the fluffy dessert and all of its strawberry and whipped cream goodness, as the official state dessert, which went into effect on July 1, 2022. And don't worry key lime pie lovers, that remains the official state pie, which was passed and signed by the governor in 2006.
ORLANDO, FL
Lightning strike sparks fire at Daytona Beach home

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Lightning struck a home on the South Peninsula in Daytona Beach on Friday afternoon. Fire officials determined the strike started a fire that damaged a bedroom and bathroom. They said the bolt hit during a fierce thunderstorm in the 1700 block of South Peninsula Drive.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Owner of Gilded Matilda's in Wildwood to retire

When Suzanne Taylor stops in to shop at Gilded Matilda's, she feels like she's entered a whole new world. "The store is beautiful," the Village of Buttonwood resident said. "It looks like the type of store that you would see in kind of a boutique area.”. The brick building with...
WILDWOOD, FL

