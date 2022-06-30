ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

Free storytelling workshop will be at Highline Heritage Museum on Wednesday, July 6

Waterland Blog
Waterland Blog
 4 days ago

The ‘7 Stories’ storytelling group will be hosting a free storytelling workshop on Wednesday, July 6, from 6-7:30 p.m., at the Highline Heritage Museum in Burien (map below).

Barbara and Ron Hammond will lead the workshop. They just celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary.

“Storytelling is a family tradition in both of our birth families,” they said. “We read and told stories to our four children until the youngest went off to college – starting with the likes of ‘The Carrot Seed’ and ending with Mary Oliver and ‘The Hitchhikers Guide to the Universe.’ Barbara studied storytelling with the great Spencer Shaw at UW as part of her training as a children’s librarian. Ron just wings it.”

Before you come to the workshop, think of a story from your life that can be told in a minute or two. Storytelling is a lot like playing jazz – it requires both careful preparation in getting ready and improvisation in presenting. Barbara and Ron will discuss both aspects and help you hone the story you bring with you into something you would be proud to present.

We are never more convincing than when we tell our own stories. Everybody has them. Sharing them is both rewarding and fun but benefits from careful preparation. Spend an hour and a half with two experienced storytellers and pick up some of the tips of the trade.

Who hasn’t been captivated by a powerful or funny story? ‘7 Stories’ is a night of such storytelling – to build community, empathy, and celebrate our diversity.

Each ‘7 Stories’ night has a theme. Storytellers sign up and are selected in advance. Real stories are mesmerizing and raw. This is not a theatrical performance, but true-life stories from your friends, acquaintances, or someone you have never met. These stories are told from the heart. The program is introduced by our host for the evening, with a short bio of each storyteller.

WE NEED YOU. Please consider sharing your true story in the spirit of community and friendship. We will coach/help you as much as you would like. To sign up go to burienculturehub.org/7stories; or email us at [email protected]

Upcoming themes are:

  • July 22: Coming to America/Adjusting to America
  • Aug. 26: Saying Yes – Taking Chances
  • Sept. 23: First Job/Worst Job
  • Oct. 28: Silver Linings

To learn more about ‘7 Stories, visit http://burienculturehub.org/7stories.

To view videos of previous ‘7 Stories’ events, click here.

The Highline Heritage Museum is located at 819 SW 152nd Street in Olde Burien:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burien, WA
Burien, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Entertainment
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Oliver
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Waterland Blog

Waterland Blog

Des Moines, WA
384
Followers
900
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Des Moines, WA

 https://waterlandblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy