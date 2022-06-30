ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

POLITICO Playbook PM: Another historic day at the Supreme Court

By EUGENE DANIELS, ELI OKUN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCOTUS SIREN I — Few Supreme Court terms in recent memory have remade American life and jurisprudence as thoroughly as the high court’s assertive conservative majority did this year. And to wrap up their decisions for the year, the six Republican-appointed justices issued another blockbuster ruling this morning, demonstrating that even...

Virginia and Maryland governors blast Biden AG Merrick Garland's failure to crack down on picketers outside Supreme Court justices' homes and back call for hardline stance after Kavanaugh assassination attempt

The marshal of the U.S. Supreme Court has asked Maryland and Virginia officials to enforce laws she says prohibit protesting outside the homes of the justices who live in the two states. 'For weeks on end, large groups of protesters chanting slogans, using bullhorns, and banging drums have protesting Justices'...
Capitol Police arrest 181 people including congresswoman at abortion rights protest near Supreme Court

Democratic US Rep Judy Chu was among 181 people arrested near the US Supreme Court on 30 June following an abortion rights protest in the wake of a ruling to strike down constitutional protections for abortion.US Capitol Police reported 181 people were arrested for “crowding, obstructing or incommoding” an intersection near the court and the US Senate office building during a protest organised by abortion rights advocacy groups.Congresswoman Chu was the lead author of the Women’s Health Protection Act, a bill that passed the US House of Representatives that, if signed into law, would codify abortion protections affirmed by...
Liz Cheney says the January 6 panel won't 'stand by' and let 'men who are claiming executive privilege' attack Cassidy Hutchinson's character

During an ABC interview, Cheney dismissed attacks on Hutchinson's testimony by anonymous sources."The Committee is not going to stand by and watch her character be assassinated," she said. Rep. Liz Cheney in an interview that aired on Sunday reaffirmed her confidence in former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony...
First on CNN: House Republicans push legislation to require Biden administration to detail the status of major arm sales to Taiwan

Republican House lawmakers are introducing legislation that would require the Biden administration to provide Congress with a detailed report on the status of major arms sales to Taiwan, an effort that comes as there is a mounting sense of urgency about getting Taiwan the weapons it would need to fend off a potential Chinese invasion.
The Supreme Court just seriously limited the government’s ability to fight climate change

To avoid the worst impacts of climate change, the world has less than a decade to cut emissions roughly in half. But Congress hasn’t managed to pass climate legislation yet. And at a time when the head of the United Nations has warned that the world is “sleepwalking to climate catastrophe,” the Supreme Court just limited the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate emissions from power plants.
Hageman Issues Statement After First Congressional Debate

Harriet Hageman, Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in Wyoming, tonight clearly demonstrated why voters are fed up with Rep. Liz Cheney during a debate sponsored by Wyoming PBS in Sheridan. Hageman’s campaign manager, Carly Miller, issued the following statement:. “It was big of Liz Cheney to...
No more whispers: Recession talk surges in Washington

President Joe Biden says “there’s nothing inevitable” about a recession in the U.S. He is an increasingly lonely voice about that prospect. From Wall Street to Washington, whispers about a coming economic slump have risen to nearly a roar as the Federal Reserve ramps up its battle against the highest inflation in four decades.
Dem Congresswoman Among 181 Protesters Arrested Outside Supreme Court

U.S. Capitol Police arrested 181 people on Thursday who were taking part in a protest against the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The demonstration, in which protesters donned green bandannas and marched to a sit-in, was organized by the Center for Popular Democracy Action and Planned Parenthood Action Fund. Among those detained for blocking an intersection near the high court, briefly shutting down traffic, was Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA). Chu, who had written on Twitter hours earlier that she was “proud to join activists and community leaders today,” was the lead sponsor of a bill to codify abortion rights that failed in the Senate last month. “I am ramping up my calls to abolish the Senate filibuster—and actively exploring every option to ensure we pass my bill,” Chu said in a statement, according to Politico. “Lives are at stake and this fight is far from over.”
Supreme Court's conservatives assert control as momentous term comes to an end

Washington — Five years after Neil Gorsuch joined the Supreme Court, nearly four years after Brett Kavanaugh replaced a retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy and 20 months after Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed days before the 2020 election, the Supreme Court's expanded conservative majority exerted its power across a blockbuster term marked by major decisions on abortion, the Second Amendment and religious rights.
Supreme Court to consider radical independent legislature theory

A few months ago, former U.S. Court of Appeals Judge J. Michael Luttig, a giant in conservative legal circles, wrote a surprisingly bold, and widely read, op-ed. In his piece for CNN, the jurist, who has spent much of his adult life operating “at the top of the conservative legal world,” warned Americans that Republicans would try to steal upcoming elections.
NATO is unified now. Will 'war fatigue' set in later?

Programming Note: We’ll be off on Monday for the Fourth of July but will be back in your inboxes on Tuesday. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. NATO just showed unprecedented unity in the face of one of the alliance’s greatest-ever challenges. The question now is how long that unity will last.
