Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is riding off into the sunset, and he couldn’t be happier about it. On Saturday night in Las Vegas, Cerrone competed for the final time in his illustrious MMA career, losing by second-round submission to Jim Miller on the prelims of UFC 276. After the bout, Cerrone took off his gloves and trademark cowboy hat and left them in the ring, signaling his retirement from the sport. In his post-fight interview, he said, “I don’t love it anymore,” and that he was going on to pursue his burgeoning acting career.

UFC ・ 8 HOURS AGO