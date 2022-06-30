ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte's Stonewall Street renamed to honor former Black community

By Justin Pryor
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. — Stonewall Street in Uptown Charlotte officially has a new name. Mayor Vi Lyles and other city officials came together Thursday to unveil the street’s new name, Brooklyn Village Avenue. Previously named for Confederate war general Thomas Johnson “Stonewall” Jackson, the new name honors the...

LoveTrump
4d ago

Great! I think all street names should reflect hero’s and great places in American history. I live on Donald J. Trump Ave. We don’t have to lock our doors at night. Great place to raise children.

relee187200
4d ago

Stonewall Jackson was a great hero. Those doing this are Taliban like jackals of political correctness

Dabura Karriem-Roberts
3d ago

renaming this street recognizes the THEFT OF THE LAND that belonged to the people who used to have a neighborhood they loved that was bulldozed by the racists of Charlotte

