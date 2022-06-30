ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EA shares a refreshingly transparent look at 'pre-pre-pre-alpha' skate. gameplay

By Miles Dompier
What you need to know

  • skate. is the upcoming reboot of EA's premier skateboarding series.
  • EA released a new trailer showcasing "pre-pre-pre-alpha" gameplay.
  • Players can sign up to playtest skate. starting today.

In July 2021, EA confirmed a reboot of the popular skateboarding series Skate was in development. At the time of this announcement, it had been over 11 years since the last entry. In a brand-new trailer released earlier today showcasing "pre-pre-pre-alpha" gameplay, EA and Full Circle have reassured fans that the teams behind skate. are "still working on it."

While slightly unconventional, this refreshing glimpse into the early development stages of skate. demonstrates the mighty ambitions for this highly anticipated reboot. In addition to highlighting the iconic ragdoll physics players know and love, bugs and all, this gameplay trailer also provided candid momentary previews of customization and course creation. With a runtime of under a minute and a half, this likely wasn't the deep-dive fans were hoping for. Still, it's definitely a welcomed and comforting update.

The tone of this trailer suggests we're a ways off from an official release date. However, EA did announce that players can sign up for skate. playtests starting today. If you're eager to get your hands on this upcoming skateboarding reboot, and happen to be 18+, visit the official skate. website to register for your chance to play. And if you're looking to scratch that skating itch in the meantime, you could always dive back into Skate 3 or Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 .

