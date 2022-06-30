ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yavapai County, AZ

Governor Ducey Orders Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of YCSO Deputy

By TPT Staff
theprescotttimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Ducey Orders Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Yavapai County Sheriff’s Deputy Sergeant Richard Lopez. Governor Doug Ducey ordered a half staff at all state buildings today in honor of Yavapai County Sheriff’s Deputy Sergeant...

theprescotttimes.com

Comments / 1

Related
theprescotttimes.com

Governor Ducey Signs Legislation To Honor Veterans, Ease Burdens

Governor Ducey Signs Legislation To Honor Veterans, Ease Burdens. Governor Doug Ducey took action to continue honoring veterans, signing two bills to lower barriers for the women and men who have served our nation. The two bipartisan bills decrease the financial burden of licensing fees for veterans, building upon multiple...
ARIZONA STATE
theprescotttimes.com

Governor Ducey Signs Bill to Raise the Kinship Stipend

Grandparents and close relatives raising children in kinship care will get a boost in their monthly stipend, thanks to legislation signed today by Governor Doug Ducey. “Today I signed H.B. 2274 to bring much needed support to kinship families in Arizona – especially grandparents who have stepped up to raise their grandchildren when the parents were unable to safely do so,” Governor Ducey said in a letter. “For too long, these grandparents have been given a dramatically lower level of support than foster parents — but that is about to end. I called for this important reform in my State of the State Address in January, and I am very pleased to sign it into law today. Arizona is so grateful to all those who support children in DCS care: kinship families, foster families, non-profit organizations providing support, Court Appointed Special Advocates, and case workers. Many thanks to Representative Jeff Weninger for sponsoring this bill, and for all the work he has done to protect vulnerable children and families throughout his years in the legislature.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cordes Lakes, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
County
Yavapai County, AZ
Yavapai County, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
arizonasuntimes.com

Pima County Democrats Blasted for Vulgar Independence Day Tweet

The Pima County Democratic Party found itself in hot water after it posted a vulgar message about Independence Day to its Twitter account. “F*ck the Fourth,” the now-deleted tweet said, attaching a flyer for a pro-abortion event at Reid Park sponsored by the Tucson Women’s March. Gubernatorial candidate...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
Axios

Arizona election officials resign over threats about 2020

Two Arizona elections officials announced their resignation on Friday over threats that began after the 2020 election, according to Fox 10 Pheonix. Why it matters: The news comes nearly two years after the election that former President Donald Trump baselessly told supporters was "stolen" because of fraud. The lie is now the focus of the Jan. 6 panel's hearings looking into what happened during the insurrection at the Capitol in 2021.
ARIZONA STATE
worldnationnews.com

Top election officials in Arizona county quit amid threats

PHOENIX ( Associated Press) — The elected county recorder and election director in Yavapai County, Arizona, is resigning after more than a year and a half of threats and scathing criticism from supporters of former President Donald Trump, who acknowledge his lie that he won’t be in 2020 Lost the election because of fraud.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey
azbigmedia.com

Arizona No. 2 for largest house price appreciation

Arizona had the second largest house price appreciation among all states between the first quarters of 2021 and 2022 at 27.5%, with only Florida having a higher figure at 29.8%. The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) House Price Index report for the first quarter 2022 indicated all 50 states and...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Governor#Yavapai County Sheriff
SignalsAZ

Last Call – The Chief’s Desk

I’m drafting this on Wednesday, June 29. In one respect, I’ve been trying to get to this all day, but have been sidetracked by other pressing matters. On the other hand, I’ve been avoiding writing this because there’s a lot of emotion involved, especially this week.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
AZFamily

Bacterial outbreak found at Arizona’s largest state hatchery

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona officials have halted all fish stockings from the largest state-run hatchery because of a bacterial outbreak among its trout. The Arizona Game and Fish Department announced Friday a temporary ceasing of stockings from Page Springs Hatchery, which is north of Phoenix in Cornville. The agency...
PHOENIX, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

JUST IN: MEMORIAL SERVICE FOR YCSO SGT. RICK LOPEZ

MEMORIAL SERVICE FOR YCSO SGT. RICK LOPEZ TO BE HELD JULY 6, 2022, IN PRESCOT VALLEY. Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes announces that a memorial service for fallen Sergeant Rick Lopez will be held Wednesday July 6th at 1pm at the Findley Toyota Center in Prescott Valley. Sergeant Rick “RLo”...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
azbigmedia.com

The Most Influential Women in Arizona Business for 2022

Inspiration can come in many forms. Even fictional when it comes to the Most Influential Women in Arizona Business for 2022. “The woman leader who inspired me is Kathryn Janeway, the first female captain lead in a ‘Star Trek’ series, and played by Kate Mulgrew,” says Heather Skinner, vice president of global real estate at JP Morgan Chase and one of AZRE magazine’s Most Influential Women in Commercial Real Estate for 2022. “Captain Janeway is an authentic leader who isn’t afraid to make the hard decisions necessary to complete her mission: navigating the Delta Quadrant and safely bringing her crew home.”
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy