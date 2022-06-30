Governor Ducey Orders Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of YCSO Deputy

Grandparents and close relatives raising children in kinship care will get a boost in their monthly stipend, thanks to legislation signed today by Governor Doug Ducey. “Today I signed H.B. 2274 to bring much needed support to kinship families in Arizona – especially grandparents who have stepped up to raise their grandchildren when the parents were unable to safely do so,” Governor Ducey said in a letter. “For too long, these grandparents have been given a dramatically lower level of support than foster parents — but that is about to end. I called for this important reform in my State of the State Address in January, and I am very pleased to sign it into law today. Arizona is so grateful to all those who support children in DCS care: kinship families, foster families, non-profit organizations providing support, Court Appointed Special Advocates, and case workers. Many thanks to Representative Jeff Weninger for sponsoring this bill, and for all the work he has done to protect vulnerable children and families throughout his years in the legislature.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO