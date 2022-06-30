ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis basketball firming up non-conference schedule, adds neutral-site game vs. Auburn

By Jason Munz, Memphis Commercial Appeal
Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway said earlier this month a neutral-site matchup versus Auburn was in the works.

On Friday, the contest was officially announced as part of the annual Holiday Hoopsgiving schedule. The Tigers and Tigers will square off on Dec. 10, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. It will be part of a triple-header, which will also include Loyola Chicago-Clemson and Wake Forest-LSU.

Memphis and Auburn last met at the same venue in the same city on Dec. 12, 2020. Auburn won that game 74-71 in front of limited fans.

The only players on Memphis ' current roster who played against Auburn in 2020 are Malcolm Dandridge and Jayden Hardaway. DeAndre Williams was on the team but had not yet been cleared for participation after transferring from Evansville. Williams was cleared ahead of the next game (at Tulane) and finished with 10 points, six rebounds and two assists.

Also on Memphis' non-conference schedule this season is the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando (Nov. 24, 25, 27), Ole Miss (Dec. 3, home), Texas A&M (Dec. 17, home), Alabama (TBD, away) and Saint Louis (TBD, away). The Tigers are also expected to face Vanderbilt on the road in the first game of a home-and-home series.

KEONTE KENNEDY: How a long road of close calls and near misses finally led Keonte Kennedy to Memphis basketball

MEMPHIS BASKETBALL: Penny Hardaway has the older team he wanted. How he did it and why it matters

Memphis signs Emmanuel Akot

Also on Thursday, the Tigers made the signing of transfer wing Emmaneul Akot official.

The 6-foot-8 former Boise State standout is part of a transfer portal haul for Hardaway that includes Kendric Davis, Keonte Kennedy, Elijah McCadden and Kao Akobundu-Ehiogu. Kennedy's signing has not yet been formally announced by the program.

Hardaway called Akot "the definition of a two-way player and the ultimate competitor." The redshirt senior put up 10 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in two seasons at Boise State. Last season, he shot 38.7% from beyond the arc. Akot also spent two seasons at Arizona.

“Emmanuel is ... exactly the type of player we aspire to bring into our program,” Hardaway said in a press release. “His skillset and shooting ability for a person of his size is rare and makes him a mismatch problem. He is not only an excellent and willing passer but can use his length and athleticism to get his shot off from all three levels of the floor, while also being able to post up smaller defenders.

"Defensively, he will bring incredible value with his ability to guard multiple positions and rebound at a high level.”

Reach sports writer Jason Munz at jason.munz@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @munzly.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis basketball firming up non-conference schedule, adds neutral-site game vs. Auburn

