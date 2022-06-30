Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Kankakee metro area

Welcome to Rosemoor! This Cozy, move-in ready, 3 bedroom with 2 full baths, single family home for rent is very roomy and boasts 1800+ square feet of living space! Notable features include: A spacious and separated living/dining room area drenched with natural sunlight, central air throughout, fresh paint job and beautifully buffed hardwood flooring throughout the main level. An open and spacious basement with a dry bar and tons of storage plus washer and dryer included! Newer water heater and furnace, heated enclosed porch and an additional bedroom and full bath in the basement. Nice backyard space with a 2 car garage! This home is on a very quiet block, close to public transportation, expressway, schools and parks. Income verification, credit and background check will be performed. No security deposit required! Prorated 1st months rent and $500 non-refundable move in fee required on date of move in. Property is easy to show, agents, request a showing for your clients today! Please act swiftly as this opportunity will not last long!

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO